Here is a capsule look at Monday’s area Class 3A state quarterfinal:
No. 8 DUBUQUE WAHLERT (23-16) vs. No. 1 MOUNT VERNON (33-4)
Site — Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
Time — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
How Wahlert got here — The Golden Eagles routed Waukon, 13-3, in the Region 7 quarterfinals, then defeated Crestwood, 4-1, before rallying past West Delaware, 8-7, in the final.
How Mount Vernon got here — The Mustangs blanked Iowa Falls-Alden, 10-0, in the Region 3 quarterfinals, then defeated Hampton-Dumont, 15-3, and Algona, 5-2.
Wahlert offensive leaders — Ruth Tauber (.477, 62 hits, 52 runs, 18 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 36 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Kylie Sieverding (.451, 46 hits, 38 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 18 stolen bases); Tierani Teslow (.404, 55 hits, 23 runs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 39 RBIs); Bailey Welu (.354, 35 hits, 19 runs, 7 doubles, 9 home runs, 30 RBIs); Isabelle Pfeiffer (.344, 44 hits, 23 runs, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 25 RBIs); Anna Roling (.308, 32 hits, 17 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 18 RBIs); Addison Klein (.298, 34 hits, 26 runs, 3 doubles, 19 RBIs); Julia Roth (.284, 33 hits, 16 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 27 RBIs)
Wahlert pitching leaders — Julia Roth (6-6, 4 saves, 2.27 ERA, 83 1/3 innings, 79 strikeouts, 23 walks); Alex Glatt (5-3, 4.06 ERA, 31 innings, 13 strikeouts, 4 walks); Anna Roling (5-2, 1 save, 4.64 ERA, 51 1/3 innings, 22 strikeouts, 13 walks); Tierani Teslow (7-5, 2 saves, 5.17 ERA, 67 2/3 innings, 50 strikeouts, 36 walks)
Mount Vernon offensive leaders — Addison Gookin (.496, 58 hits, 35 runs, 11 doubles, 5 triples, 6 home runs, 39 RBIs, 17 stolen bases); Maia Bentley (.417, 48 hits, 38 runs, 14 doubles, 5 triples, 7 home runs, 42 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Ashlyn Steen (.404, 44 hits, 34 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 23 RBIs, 24 stolen bases); Nadia Telecky (.402, 35 hits, 30 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBIs, 10 stolen bases); Jenna Sprague (.370, 44 hits, 10 runs, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 24 RBIs); Kenna Rollinger (.360, 41 hits, 6 runs, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 28 RBIs)
Mount Vernon pitching leaders — Jenna Sprague (24-2, 3 saves, 0.85 ERA, 164 innings, 193 strikeouts, 2 walks); Addison Gookin (9-2, 2.55 ERA, 68 2/3 innings, 30 strikeouts, 18 walks)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are in the midst of a remarkable turnaround, reaching the state tournament one season after posting a 2-28 record. What makes it even more impressive is the team has just one senior and two juniors in the starting lineup. The rest of the regular rotation consists of freshmen and eighth-graders. The Eagles had lost their final two regular-season games before catching fire in the postseason. Wahlert was trailing, 7-3, entering the bottom of the sixth inning in its regional final against West Delaware, but Welu’s ninth homer of the season kickstarted a five-run rally. Tauber tied the game with a three-run homer before Addison Klein drove home the eventual winning run. Wahlert is making just its second state tournament appearance. The Eagles’ only other state trip came in 2009 under former coach Jim Noonan, who died last Sunday at the age of 75. Wahlert and Mount Vernon have not met in at least the last 13 seasons. Wahlert averages 7.1 runs per game while allowing 5.4. Mount Vernon scores 7.2 runs and allows 2.3. The Mustangs are hitting .348 as a team; Wahlert is batting .342. Mount Vernon has won five straight games and seven of eight entering the state tournament. The Mustangs have stolen 126 bases as a team in 130 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.