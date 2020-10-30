PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Coming into Thursday night’s WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal, the six Platteville seniors all had the same thought looming through their heads.
“This was the game where we got beat last season, and we did not want to have that same feeling after tonight’s game,” senior outside hitter Madison Devlin said. “Our motto this year is ‘Building our own shadow,’ and we wanted to do that by making it farther than last year.”
The fifth-ranked Hillmen jumped out to a two set lead over visiting La Crosse Aquinas, before overcoming a third-set loss to advance to Saturday’s sectional final match with scores of 25-21, 25-13, 17-25, 25-17. The Hillmen will take on second-ranked Edgewood (13-1) at a site yet to be determined.
“We came in knowing we had to use our hitters by being aggressive at the net, and we got the momentum on our side,” said Devlin, who led the team with 19 kills. “We had some errors in the third set that got the best of us, but we just shook that right off and got back into it right away to get the win.”
The Hillmen (13-1) fell behind 4-0 in the second set, but stormed back for a 7-6 lead on a block by seniors Maddie Cooley and Alayna Digman.
“Coming in to the game we knew Aquinas had two really strong hitters that we needed to focus on,” Platteville coach Denise Berntgen said. “I thought our girls did a nice job of getting touches and slowing the ball down. Our blocks were so important tonight in helping us control the momentum at the net.”
Cooley and Digman, along with sophomore Ellie Temperly, each had four blocks for the Hillmen.
Platteville was able to hold on to the lead in Set 2 before pulling away for the 25-13 win.
The Hillmen led, 8-6, in Set 3 before the Blugolds (8-4) started to take advantage of several Platteville hitting and serving errors.
“Our communication fell apart there for a little bit, and we just couldn’t recover,” Devlin said. “Luckily we have great team chemistry and senior leadership and we were able to start over fresh in the fourth set and get back on track.”
The Hillmen took a 16-12 lead on a kill by Devlin, reclaiming all of the momentum they had momentarily lost.
Digman added 17 kills for the Hillmen, while Cooley added 14. Emily Field added 47 assists, while Hailey Weigel added 19 digs.
“We came so close to getting to state last year, so to know we are even closer now is just an awesome feeling,” Devlin said. “It’s been a crazy but amazing season, and we are so thankful to keep it going.”