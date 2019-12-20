Dan Arnold certainly knows how to make friends in new places.
The former University of Wisconsin-Platteville tight end signed with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals earlier this month after being released by the New Orleans Saints. Arnold scored a touchdown in his debut, a 38-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Janesville, Wis., caught a 6-yard pass from Kyler Murray to give the Cardinals a 21-10 lead with 25 seconds remaining in the first half. He made the highlight-reel catch in front of the back pylon and kept his feet in bounds for the score.
“I knew the sideline was pretty close, and they didn’t give me the signal, so I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know about this,’” Arnold, 24, told NFL.com after the game. “I didn’t want to go celebrate too early. Then they gave me the touchdown signal. It was cool. I didn’t realize it was that close.”
Arnold had 14 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown in 12 games over two seasons before the Saints released him. The Cardinals use him as the third tight end behind Maxx Williams and Charles Clay, but he has already impressed his rookie quarterback.
“This past week, if you were at practice, he made a couple of freakish catches,” Murray told NFL.com. “He didn’t take the team by surprise, but everyone was kind of on notice. … I’ve never had a guy that can do what he can do. It’s pretty nice.”
O’CONNELL 2ND AT NATIONAL FINALS RODEO
Tim O’Connell came up just short of a fourth consecutive bareback bronco world championship at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this weekend.
The Zwingle, Iowa, native finished second to Clayton Biglow in the 10-round event. Biglow finished with an average score of 886.5, while O’Connell averaged 871.5. The National Finals Rodeo featured the top 16 competitors from the season-long Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association tour.
O’Connell finished third in the season-ending world standings behind Biglow and Orin Larsen.
JUNIOR BIG 10 BEGINS WITH QUALIFYING
Qualifying for the third annual Sedona Staffing Services Junior Big 10 will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Creslanes in Dubuque. Other qualifying opportunities include: 9 a.m. on Dec. 28; 8 a.m. on Jan. 4; and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 12. Qualifying consists of six games across 12 lanes and bowlers may try to qualify as often as they like.
The tournament is for bowlers ages 8 to 18, male or female, and will be handicapped at 90 percent of 200. Qualifying fee is $15 for six games, and the first 63 qualifying bowlers who submit the $20 tournament entry fee will be included in the field. The tournament includes a total of $3,500 in prize money (smart fund scholarship), and the winner will take home $1,400 and the runner-up $650. For more information, contact Creslanes at 563-583-9766 or tournament director Heath Kohl at 563-451-4126.