EPWORTH, Iowa — It wasn’t entirely flawless, but probably the best night of Grant Glausser’s prep football career.
For so many reasons.
Glausser shook off a dropped, wide-open potential touchdown catch in the first quarter, an early second-half fumble, put it all in the rear-view mirror and spun it into the most impressive stat line of the season.
And he’s had a lot of them.
Glausser exploded for four touchdowns on a ridiculous 413 yards rushing and scored all four of Western Dubuque’s touchdowns as the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bobcats completed a second-half comeback to take down top-ranked North Scott, 31-24, on Friday at Buchman Field.
"The second-half fumble really got me pissed off," Glausser said. "I was ready to run the ball after that. I knew that drop, too, was my fault. I addressed that with the team afterward. They had my back and I had theirs tonight."
He was a mere snap away from a fifth score after a 52-yard run late, but the Bobcats elected to take a knee at the goal line. Glausser’s previous high rushing mark was 339 yards.
WD not only avenged two losses last year to Lancers, including a first-round playoff defeat, but rebounded from a heartbreaking loss last week to then No.5-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.
"We were hungry," WD wide receiver/linebacker Ryan Digmann said. "We kind of got back-to-back rivalry weeks, and tonight we played our hearts out and did what we needed to do."
The Bobcats defense, which looked shaky early, proved to be just as vital as Glausser’s legs. Digmann and Leo Clemens came up with clutch interceptions, and WD forced a dynamic North Scott offense to punt it away six times and turn it over on downs another.
North Scott showed off its electric offensive capability on the first play from scrimmage. On a wide receiver option, Cash Bowe found a wide open Drew Eller for a 55-yard gain to the Bobcats’ 20-yard line. Three plays later, Kyler Gerardy connected with Hunter Fox on a 10-yard touchdown reception and a 7-0 lead 3 minutes into the game.
"Real proud of our kids for not letting (that first drive) define us the rest of the night," WD coach Justin Penner said. "That speaks volumes about our resiliency, and that's what were trying to do here -- raise resilient young men."
WD looked poised to tie it up on the very next possession after a promising nine-play drive, but two would-be game-tying passes were dropped.
But the Bobcats defense, combined with a bit of good fortune, kept the first half tight.
WD forced the Lancers to punt on their ensuing four first-half possessions. Back-to-back North Scott penalties on its first drive of the second quarter thwarted a would-be go-ahead touchdown.
The Bobcats offense took full advantage.
Digmann bounced off multiple defenders and turned a short gain into a 45-yard reception to North Scott’s 11-yard line in the final minutes of the first half. Glausser followed two plays later with a 10-yard rushing score to tie it, 7-7, with 1:39 remaining.
A quick three-and-out on the Lancers next drive gave WD a shot to take the lead at half. Glausser got loose for 30 yards as time expired, but a North Scott personal foul penalty gave WD a 22-yard field goal chance to take the lead. Caden Abresch converted the kick for a 10-7 lead at the break. Western Dubuque held the high-powered Lancers’ offense to just 164 yards in the first half. Glausser accounted for 112 of the Bobcats’ 192 yards in the opening 24 minutes.
"It's just about staying discipline, filling your gaps and having 11 guys to the ball every play," Digmann said. "Our defense is special."
Glausser coughed it up on the very first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. North Scott instantly made it hurt when Gerardy and Fox connected for the second time on a 26-yard scoring pass to take a 14-10 lead.
Following an interception, the Lancers tacked on with a 36-yard field goal from Chase Smith to make it 17-10 at 7:41 of the third.
Clemens returned the favor for the Bobcats with an interception to give WD the ball at the Lancers’ 19-yard line late in the third. Five plays later, Glausser took it 14 yards to the house to tie it at 17-17 early in the fourth.
Digmann, completely sprawled out, intercepted Gerardy to give WD the ball back. Glausser needed just one play for his third score. The senior running back broke loose, virtually untouched and sprinted 55 yards to the end zone to give the home team a 23-17 lead.
"It was about pure adrenaline at that point," Glausser said. "But I also just wanted to win so bad, wanted to see my team win, so I thought I could carry it home for them."
It was only his second-best run of the night.
Following a Lancers’ punt, Glausser capped off an unforgettable night with an 88-yard score — his fourth of the game— to put the Bobcats ahead, 31-17, with 5:26 to play.
"It was a pretty cool night," Penner said. "It's neat to see high school kids running on the field and celebrating in the end zone after the game. There's obviously gonna be more games, but just to enjoy tonight was a pretty special deal."