The Iowa High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, on April 17 canceled all spring sports due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a look at how the area boys tennis teams would have looked this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Andrew Roos (third year)
Key players — Luke Althaus (Sr.), Jack Kolker (Sr.), Derek Wills (Sr.), Kareem Kassas (Jr.)
Outlook — After a solid 9-6 record last spring, the Mustangs were in position to really make some moves in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season. Hempstead returned four starters from last season, including all-MVC No. 1 Althaus and No. 2 Kolker. Wills and Kassas were strong players at the back end of the lineup and were set to move up to the 3-4 spots, respectively. Kassas was an especially tough 12-2 at No. 6 singles last year. Freshman Jake Althaus — Luke’s younger brother — was set to come in and contribute right away. Coming off a bright season, it’s a shame these Mustangs won’t be taking the court this spring to see what they could have accomplished.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Co-Coaches — Eric Lucy and Aimee Walsh (second year)
Key players — Charlie Fair (Jr.), Charlie Vandermillen (Sr.), Sam Pregler (Sr.), Grant McDonald (Sr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles were chomping at the bit to get back on the courts this spring in memory of Julie Westercamp, who passed away earlier this month after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. During her time, Wahlert won two state championships and surprised the field last year by going 12-5 and losing a tight 5-4 match to eventual champ Cedar Rapids Xavier in the state quarterfinals. Fair went 20-5 last spring at No. 1 singles, earned all-MVC first team and finished fourth at the 1A singles state tournament. He was primed to make a leap as a junior, as was Charlie Vandermillen (all-MVC second team last year). Lucy and Walsh — Westercamp’s assistants — were planning for the second time to lead the team as co-coaches in her absence.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Chris Burns (eighth year)
Key players — Dylan Fair (Sr.), Josh Husemann (Sr.), Julian Nemmers (Jr.), Auden Radar (Sr.)
Outlook — In eight seasons leading the Rams, Chris Burns was looking forward to having his deepest lineup this spring. All-MVC second-team picks Dylan Fair and Josh Husemann led the way for a roster that would have fully returned from last season. Auden Radar and Gregor Kincaid both earned all-MVC honorable mention last year, and junior Harrison Thompkins was to return after missing last year due to injury after seeing varsity action as a freshman. Having 10 viable options for six varsity spots, the Rams were primed to improve on a 9-9 record from a season in which they reached the substate level as a team.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Karl Stubben (15th year)
Key players — Casey Perrenoud (Sr.), Colten Witthoft (Sr.), Tyler Buerger (Sr.), Bailey Rice (Sr.)
Outlook — A heartbreaking turn of events for a senior-laden group of Bobcats, who desperately wanted to improve on their four-win campaign of 2019. Karl Stubben believed this was looking like one of his best lineups at WD, and it’s hard to disagree. Casey Perrenoud became a solid No. 1 player for the Bobcats as a long, athletic aggressor at the net. Last year’s challenges in the MVC were only going to better these players, who unfortunately won’t get the chance to close out their careers on the court.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Carol Hammill (30th year)
Key players — Kaleb Flenker (Sr.), Colton Goodenow (Sr.), Daniel Coyle (Jr.), Brady Digman (Jr.)
Outlook — The Cardinals were striving for a winning season in the WaMaC, led by Kaleb Flenker in his third year at No. 1 singles. He won the WaMaC No. 1 singles title last season, and Brady Digman won the No. 4 singles WaMaC title. After a 2-16 combined record the previous two seasons, Maquoketa rebounded with a 4-4 mark last spring and had the potential to keep moving in the right direction.