About six hours after Beckman Catholic rallied to win its state opener, third-seeded Cascade followed suit, erasing an early four-run deficit with seven unanswered runs of its own en route to a 7-4 Class 2A state quarterfinal victory over sixth-seeded Woodward-Granger on Tuesday at Merchants Park.
The Cougars (25-8) advanced to Thursday’s semifinals where they will meet Underwood or Williamsburg.
Woodward-Granger, making its state-tournament debut, bowed out at 20-6.
“We were kind of in a similar situation (in the substate final) against MFL, and you could kind of see a little tension on our guys,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “I didn’t see that today as much as I did in that game.”
Cade Rausch progressively got stronger in a complete-game effort and had two hits with an RBI, Jack Menster went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a momentum-swinging three-run triple, and Ty Frasher and Mason Otting teamed up to provide the winning run in a total team victory.
“We did a lot of good things tonight, for sure,” Hummel said. “You get a win any you can take it right now. When you get down to the state tournament, it doesn’t matter how good it looks or anything like that, a win is a win.”
Much like last week’s substate final, the Cougars fell in an early hole. The difference on Tuesday: They started to chip away much sooner.
After the visiting Hawks plated four runs on five hits through the first two frames, Cascade answered with two in the bottom of the second on RBI singles from Rausch and Menster.
“It felt great to start chipping away early,” Rausch said. “It made me have more confidence.”
Rausch, who labored through the first two innings on the mound, swiftly found a groove, breezing through the next three frames unscathed.
Meanwhile, the Cougars bats continued to ascend.
Otting led off the third with a sharp single, Cass Hoffman and Will Hosch followed with two beautifully placed bunt hits and Mick Hoffman cut the deficit to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly.
With two runners aboard, Woodward-Granger elected to intentionally walk Rausch, loading the bases for Menster.
Big mistake.
The senior speedster belted a bases-clearing three-run triple to dead center igniting the Cougar faithful and spurring his team to a 6-4 advantage.
“They put Cade on in front of me, so I just wanted to go up there, swing away and see what I could do,” Menster said. Biggest hit of my career so far.”
His coach agreed.
“I told Jack, in my days of coaching, that’s one of the biggest hits that I’ve had from a coaches’ perspective,” Hummel said.
Ty Frasher tripled to lead off the fourth and Mason Otting followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 7-4. That added insurance proved crucial as the Hawks plated two runs in the sixth.
But like he did early on, and in the midst of a rising pitch count, Rausch brushed it aside and completed a clean seventh inning to send his team to Thursday’s semifinals.
The last pitch he threw, a game-clinching ground out to second, was the allotted 110th of the night.
“The (coaches) told me they wanted me to have it the last inning,” Rausch said. “I had pitches to use yet, so why not use them all?”