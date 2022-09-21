EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Even with one of its top players out with an injury, and the rotation not totally in sync, Galena’s depth and talent are still strong enough to close out a rivalry match in a 41-minute sweep.
Gracie Furlong hammered 14 kills and Paeton Hyde added eight kills, while Julia Townsend delivered 25 assists as the Illinois Class 1A No. 3-ranked Pirates promptly swept rival East Dubuque on Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-14, at East Dubuque High School.
“It put us a little out of sync,” Galena coach Dennis Wills said of senior outside hitter Taylor Hilby missing the contest due to an arch injury in her foot. She isn’t expected to be out long. “The girls that filled in did a nice job, though. We had one practice with the new rotation, and anytime you mix it up like that, it takes a little time. It throws you off a little bit and we saw some of that tonight.”
The Pirates (17-1, 5-0 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division) have won all of their matches this season by way of 2-0 sweeps. Their only loss is at a tournament in three tight sets to Iowa Class 4A No. 6-ranked Clear Creek-Amana.
“We’re really pushing it to try and go to state,” said Hyde, a senior middle hitter. “Really confident and looking to be undefeated in the conference. Our defense is going to help a lot, along with our strong front row.”
East Dubuque (0-17, 0-5) played its finest match of the season, and even led early in the first set, but ultimately the Pirates were simply too much. Rachel Anger fronted the Warriors with seven kills and Megan Anger added nine assists.
“We’re not where we want to be,” Wills said. “We know it, and tonight we had some mistakes that aren’t characteristic of us. We’ve been working hard to eliminate them. We know when we get down the road, we have to be able to play like that. They’re pretty focused on getting better.”
Galena is favored to win a 13th league championship this fall, as well as advance out of regionals with a 15th crown. But sectionals are where things are going to get mighty tricky.
The top three ranked teams in all of 1A reside in Northwest Illinois and will likely have to go through each other en route to the state tournament. Freeport Aquin (16-1) — which topped Galena in the sectional final last year — is ranked No. 1, and Dakota (14-3) checks in at No. 2.
“We’ll see, but Dakota’s awfully good, too,” Wills said. “We’ll take the rematch if it comes, but we’ll have to see. It’s going to be tough for sure.”
Aquin and Dakota are likely both quite aware how difficult it will be, also, to get past the Pirates this season — especially with the bond they’ve forged on and off the court.
“The relationship we have together is so important,” Hyde said. “We’re such a close team. We have all been on the team for years and it’s a great bond. The sectional is going to be tough, but I believe we can do it. We can push through and beat the competition.”
