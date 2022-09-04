The Fennimore boys cross country team was awfully young last season, but those growing pains could pay off this fall.
The Golden Eagles return six experienced runners from a squad that took sixth in the SWAL meet and eighth at sectionals. And none of the returners are seniors.
Two area runners — Darlington’s George West and Platteville’s Quinn Wright — will look to punch return tickets to the state meet Oct. 29 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Here is a capsule look at area Wisconsin boys cross country teams:
BENTON/CUBA CITY/SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Paul Reynolds (12th season)
Key returners — Evan Matthews, Noah Wood, Hector Mendez, Bryden Coffee, Andy Atten.
Outlook — The tri-op returns four of its top eight runners from a year ago, and Reynolds hopes that leadership translates into success in a tough conference.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Arnie Miehe (41st season)
Last season — The Redbirds finished second in the SWAL and fourth at sectionals
Returning state qualifier — George West (sr., 52nd overall)
Other returning letterwinners — Jason Martinez, Gerson Soto, Ethan Aird, Liam Lansing, Phillip McGowan,
Promising newcomers — Pedro McComish, Landon King, Juan Jimenez, Ben Weaver, Matt Belanger, Ruben Bello, Oscar Garnica, Kane McDermott, Brandon Reyes, Baltazar Roman, Evander Wolf.
Outlook — The Redbirds graduated their top state placewinner, Rhett Reuter, who took 38th in Division 3 and now runs at UW-Whitewater, and will be lacking depth. A key will be tight gaps between the No. 1 and No. 5 runners on a meet-by-meet basis. Miehe has been impressed by the group’s work ethic this summer.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Ryanne (Bell) Carl (8th season)
Returning letterwinners — Nick Needham (jr.), Carter Bunn (jr.), Riley Foreyt (jr.), Isaac Henkel (soph.), Ben Varela (soph.), Asa Cutting (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Orlando Bonilla (fr.), Griffin Fry (fr.), James Napier (fr.), Jordan Vold (jr.).
Outlook — Fennimore expects to contend in the SWAL with five key performers back from a year ago and Foreyt returning from an injury that limited last season after a solid freshman campaign. Needham led the way with a 16th-place finish at the conference meet, and Varela posted a team-best 30th-place showing at sectionals.
LANCASTER
Coach — Taylor Reynolds (14th season)
Returning letterwinners — Brady Sperle (jr.), Clement Duve (soph.), Will Schindler (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Jayden Johnson (soph.), Logan Harding (soph.), Griffin Bridge (fr.), Brady Mack (fr.), Nathan Koeller (fr.).
Outlook — The Flying Arrows will be short on numbers, but Reynolds likes the chemistry that has been developed in preseason workouts.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Rob Serres (27th season)
Last season — The Hillmen placed third in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet and 11th at the sectional meet.
Returning state qualifier — Quinn Wright (sr., 63rd overall).
Other returning letterwinners —Casen Udelhofen (sr.), Dominic Fansler (jr.), Andrew Donner (soph.), Erik Grabandt (sr.), Noah Deis (sr.), Marcus Sponsler (jr.), David Li (sr.), Brian Richter (jr.), Nick Burkard (sr.), Daniel Wells (sr.), Sawyer Roth (jr.), Nathan Mumm (soph.), Ben Stange (sr.), Lucas Taber (soph.), Noah Schulenburg (sr.), Fernando Ramos (sr.), Antonio Denucci (jr.), Nicholas Rohou (jr.), Jamison Coffey (soph.), Aksel Shuldes (jr.), Miles Zhang (sr.).
Outlook — The Hillmen boast a 34-runner boys team with 12 seniors who Serres believes will continue to carry on the tradition of team culture, work ethic and attitude into this season.
SHULLSBURG/BELMONT
Coach — Zach Wedige
Key returners — Gavin Austin, Garrett Ray, Carter Kettler
Outlook — This will be the first season in which Shullsburg/Belmont will field a complete boys team, and Wedige is excited to see what the group can accomplish. Last season, Ray made first-team all-Ridge & Valley Conference, while Kettler earned second-team accolades.
