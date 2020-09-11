Last week delivered critical tests for city rivals Senior and Hempstead.
Coming off opposite ends of the spectrum, both will get a chance to put those lessons to work in another tense environment.
But it will be a slightly different look this season as attendance is limited during the coronavirus pandemic. Only spectators with pre-distributed wristbands will be eligible to purchase admission to tonight’s intracity showdown between the Rams and Mustangs at Dalzell Field.
“Does it always make a better atmosphere when you have a full stadium? Of course. But I’m sure Hempstead’s team is no different than our team. I’m sure they don’t care if there’s one fan or 5,000 fans, they just want to play this game and they want to compete against each other,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “It’s such a great rivalry and it means so much to them that the bottom line is they’re playing. They want to see all their friends, they want to see all their family there, but to them it’s about playing the game and I think for them that’s the main focus.”
The teams were originally scheduled to open the 2020 season against each other, but that plan was scrapped as the Iowa High School Athletic Association altered the regular season.
“We’re just excited about every opportunity we get to play,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “To get this game means a lot and I wish we could have 4,000 or 5,000 people there (tonight), but we’ll have a good crowd. It just means a lot to be able to play this one.
“It’s always neat because these guys have been competing against each other since the time they were little. So it always means a little something extra.”
Hoerner’s Mustangs are coming off a 40-37 loss to Western Dubuque, a game in which the Mustangs led into the final minutes before WD scored a long go-ahead touchdown.
Senior (1-1), the home team tonight, edged Cedar Rapids Prairie, 17-14, on Jacob Konrardy’s game-winning 25-yard field goal as time expired.
“It was huge for our kids to get a win in that game, just to get them some confidence,” Ploessl said. “We know we’ve got a tough schedule to start the season off with and Hempstead is going to be a good football team. Like everything else, you throw the records out when you play this game and the team that makes the least amount of mistakes is probably going to be the team that wins.”
Both teams will have to deal with some big-time playmakers if they want to take home the win.
For Hempstead, that means stopping Rams running back Cain McWilliams and the threat he poses with the football. Running behind offensive lineman and Iowa State recruit Jim Bonifas, McWilliams has rushed for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns so far this season. Rookie quarterback Jack Gilligan has thrown for 172 yards, but has four interceptions and is still looking for his first varsity touchdown pass.
“I don’t think there’s any secret, Cain McWilliams is a really good running back,” Hoerner said. “Maybe the best one we’ll play all year.”
Senior will need to contain Mustangs quarterback Aidan Dunne, in his third year as the starting signal caller. Dunne is completing 60.8% of his passes (28 of 46) for 368 yards with one touchdown and one interception in two games. He’s also run for a team-leading 142 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’ll be the best quarterback we’ve played up to this point and it will be a tough matchup,” Ploessl said. “They have a great offense over there and a great quarterback, and you don’t stop that offense and you don’t stop those players. You’ve got to slow them down as much as you can. The bottom line is we’re going to have to score some points and get some stops on defense.”