Western Dubuque continued its climb in the Iowa Associated Press football rankings while Dubuque Hempstead made its season debut.
The Bobcats, coming off a 35-14 home victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Friday night, rose two spots to No. 4 in this week’s Class 4A poll, released Tuesday.
Western Dubuque is now 3-0 and will face its biggest test of the season so far when it travels to face No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-1) on Friday night. The Saints are coming off a 21-20 loss to Class 3A No. 1 Williamsburg and are 6-2 against Western Dubuque since 2014.
Hempstead (2-0) clocked in at No. 8 in Class 5A after posting its first 2-0 start to a season since 2008. The Mustangs host city rival Senior (0-2) on Friday.
Maquoketa Valley (2-0) was the only other area team to receive votes in the poll and was 16th with four points in Class A. The Wildcats hit the road for the first time this season on Friday when they play at East Buchanan, which also received votes.
Adel ADM and North Scott share the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A with 63 points. Southeast Polk (5A), Williamsburg (3A), Central Lyon-George-Little Rock (2A), Grundy Center (1A), Britt West Hancock (A) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-player) earned the other No. 1 rankings.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0 — At Moody Gym: Addi Wright tallied eight kills and 11 digs, Emma Boge chipped in six kills and a block, and Luci Weber added 16 assists and three blocks as the Mustangs swept Class 5A No. 13-ranked Kennedy, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19.
Dubuque Senior 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0 — At Nora Gym: Brooke Sullivan totaled 12 kills and three blocks, Cambel Drapeau added 11 kills and Lexie LeConte chipped in eight, and Jenna Lewis and Nora Nagelmaker combined for 33 assists as the Class 5A No. 12-ranked Rams swept the J-Hawks, 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1 — At Wahlert Gym: The Class 3A No. 9-ranked Golden Eagles beat the Hawks, 17-25, 25-15, 29-27, 254-19.
Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats swept the Warriors, 25-14, 25-16, 28-26, in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.
Cuba City 3, Darlington 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella Vosberg recorded 13 kills and 18 digs, Summer Rogers and Maya Misky had two blocks each and Lainey Runde served four aces, and the Cubans (7-2, 2-0 SWAL) swept the Redbirds, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14.
Galena 2, River Ridge 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Gracie Furlong finished with 10 kills, an ace and seven digs, Abagale Merritt had 25 assists and Nevaeh Hauber and Addie Hefel had two blocks apiece as the Pirates swept Wildcats, 25-16, 25-17.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 114, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 68 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Kenzie Tomkins won the 50 and 100 freestyles and swam on the Mustangs winning 200 medley and 400 free relays as Hempstead beat the J-Hawks. Maisey Duehr (200 free), Callie Dolphin (100 butterfly), Kate Duehr (500 free) and Nora Davis (100 backstroke) also contributed wins.
Dubuque Senior 101, Iowa City High 84 — At Iowa City: Savanna Koch won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Molly Gilligan won the 500 freestyle and swam a leg on the winning 400 free relay as the Rams beat the Little Hawks. Livia Radloff (200 free), Chloe Carney (diving) and Annie Gilligan (100 backstroke) also contributed wins for Senior.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Grinnell 0 — At Grinnell, Iowa: Carson Kowalski scored twice in the second half, Liam Persson also scored and the Spartans (1-2) beat Grinnell.
UW-Platteville 3, Luther 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Isaac Peterson, Konrad Ziaja and Danny Gutzwiller scored goals as the Pioneers (3-0) beat Luther.