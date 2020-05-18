Streat Hoerner still trains rigorously, two times a day, for his next elite-level CrossFit competition.
He just doesn’t know when or where it will take place.
The 2013 Dubuque Senior graduate qualified for the CrossFit Games, the World Series of the sport, in two of the past three years and trained to put himself in a position to return this summer. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, CrossFit officials recently announced plans to significantly scale back the Games and invite only the top 20 athletes for an event to be held without spectators later this summer or early fall in California.
Hoerner did not make this year’s CrossFit Games field and won’t have the opportunity to qualify, so he’s been exploring options for the rest of the competition calendar. And details have been scarce on those events.
“It sucks to be in limbo right now, but, at the same time, I do feel very fortunate, because my normal day-to-day routine hasn’t changed as much as it has for other people who can’t go to their jobs or have to work from home,” said Hoerner, who finished 15th in a 39-man field at his CrossFit Games debut in 2017. “It’s up in the air as to when I’ll get to compete again, but I’m trying to find the positives in all of this. It’ll give me an opportunity to heal the little aches and pains I have, and I’ll be able to give a little more attention to my weaknesses, which will make be a better competitor in the long run.”
Hoerner returned to Dubuque just prior to the new year after working as a professional trainer in Dubai for the previous 18 months.
Since his return, he has turned much of his focus from coaching to training in his family’s home gym. He hoped that focus would better prepare him for CrossFit Sanctionals, which serve as the qualifiers for the CrossFit Games.
Hoerner also derived much of his income from sanctional competitions. He plans to take on personal-training clients and remote programming to supplement his income while awaiting the fate of his competition schedule.
“The past few months, I’ve been training the same way I always would to get ready to compete,” Hoerner said. “Even though everything was in limbo, I wanted to stay ready in case there was an opportunity to qualify for the Games. We have a really good gym at home, and I can do pretty much everything I normally would do at a gym.”
The recent CrossFit Games decision also eliminated the team competitions from the showcase event. Hoerner most recently competed in a team event in Miami in February before the pandemic began shutting down the sporting world.
It the wake of the CrossFit Games announcement sprang the possibility of a team competition in Tennessee later this summer. The event would presumably attract all those athletes impacted by the CrossFit Games being scaled back, but details are still in the planning stages.
Hoerner said he will adjust his training program in light of the recent CrossFit Games announcement.
“You have to look at the positives,” Hoerner said. “It takes a little of the pressure off of my training. I don’t remember the last time I wasn’t full-on training. When you have a competition on the horizon, you almost kill yourself in the gym every single day.
“With this, I can take a step back and focus on what I need to focus on. If I’m not feeling great on a particular day, I don’t have to destroy myself because I know I have to be ready for a competition. The hard part is, I don’t have a competition to train for. I don’t know what I’m getting ready for or when that will be, but I still want to be ready for when that time comes.”
Last May, Hoerner finished fourth at the prestigious Rogue Invitational CrossFit competition at Columbus, Ohio. The 20-man field included the top 10 finishers from the previous year’s CrossFit Games, as well as 10 wildcards. But, later in the summer, nagging injuries led to an early elimination at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wis.