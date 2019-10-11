Dubuque cross country programs swept the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet championships on Thursday in Iowa City.
Ryan Winger clocked in at 16:04 to win the individual title, leading the Dubuque Hempstead boys to 47 points and cruised to the team championship, with Cedar Falls in second with 70 points. Western Dubuque finished ninth, Dubuque Wahlert was 10th and Dubuque Senior placed 12th in the 15-team field.
Lilly Schmidt ran a 19:11 for third-place overall, leading the Dubuque Senior girls to 72 points and the team championship just past Linn-Mar with 78 points. Dubuque Hempstead finished fifth, with Western Dubuque in sixth and Dubuque Wahlert placing seventh.
Mason Suarez finished sixth in 16:49 for the Hempstead boys in its title victory. Marcus Leitzen placed 10th in 16:56, Owen Maloney was 13th in 16:59 and Matthew Jungk finished 17th in 17:07 to round out the Mustangs’ score.
Cade Messer led the Bobcats with a 17:17 for 23rd place. Nathan Munshower placed 20th in 17:15 to front Wahlert, while Conner Kilgore was 28th in 17:24 for the Rams.
Claire Edmondson finished fourth overall in 19:16 for the Senior girls. Izzy Gorton was seventh in 19:31, with Kate Miron placing 26th in 20:44 and Lucy Tompkins Garoutte finishing 32nd in 20:55 to close out the Rams’ winning score.
Hannah Brown led the Mustangs with a run of 20:11 for 15th overall. Lauren Klein fronted the Bobcats in 14th place at 20:02, and Gabby Moran led the Golden Eagles in eighth place at 19:36.