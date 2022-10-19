Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand ran a 15:43.3 this afternoon to win the Iowa Class 3A state cross country qualifying meet in Washington, Iowa.
The Bobcats placed their five scoring runners within the top 39 to score 63 points at and finish second in the team standings, just three points behind champion Mount Vernon-Lisbon and 46 points clear of third-place Fort Madison.
The top three teams and the top 15 individuals advanced to the state meet next Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The boys and girls both run 5K courses.
Western Dubuque’s Quentin Nauman finished fourth in 16:37, followed by Derek Fangman with a 16:40 for eighth, Drew Meyer with a 17:03 for 11th and Levi Meyer with a 17:56 for 39th, while Brody Staner took 48th and Thomas Blair placed 66th but did not factor in the Bobcats’ team scoring.
The Western Dubuque girls advanced two runners to state while finishing seventh as a team. Alyssa Klein took seventh in 19:58, and Bella Meyers placed 13th in 20:21.
Dubuque Wahlert qualified three girls and two boys out of the West Delaware state qualifying meet at Manchester, Iowa.
Lucy Murphy led the Golden Eagles with a fifth-place time of 19:52, while Lilah Takes finished ninth in 20:10, and Lilian Graham took 11th in 20:11. In the boys race, Kyle Powers placed 12th in 17:10, and Jayden Brookins took 14th in 17:13 to lead the Eagles to a ninth-place team finish.
Western Dubuque’s girls team scored 148 points, as Isabella Graber finished 39th, Carson Koerperich 46th, Paige Koetz 48th and CeCe Smith 63rd. Mount Vernon-Lisbon won the team title with 41 points, while Washington (60) and Center Point-Urbana (79) also advanced to state.
Ali Simmons placed 43rd for Maquoketa, which did not have a complete team score.
The Wahlert girls finished fourth as a team with 107 points, 24 short of Clear Lake for the third spot out of the Manchester qualifier. Solon won with 40 points, and Clear Creek-Amana took second with 76.
Olivia Bellini (37th), Claire King (50th), Anna VanOtterloo (69th) and Anna Dehn (74th) also competed for Wahlert.
West Delaware finished 10th in the girls race with 277 points. Brook Lewin led the way in 51st place, followed by Emma Hogan (54th), Izzy Schmitz (59th), Faith Rich (60th), Faith Litterer (67th) and Noelle Bardgett (76th).
The Wahlert boys team scored 198 points for ninth place. Gabriel Auer placed 47th, followed by Nick Klapatauskas (52nd), Eden Schrack (73rd), Sullivan Newlin (77th) and Sam Nelson (90th).
West Delaware finished 10th with 251 points behind Jase Turnis (36th), Evan Kartman (42nd), Alex Steffen (51st), Braden Wenger (60th), Nick Mensen (62nd), Zach Wenger (65th) and Nlan Mensen (69th).
Maquoketa took 11th at Washington by scoring 333 points. Max Notz led the way in 52nd place, followed by Breckin Downey (60th), Jacob Nabb (69th), Jayden Koos (76th) and Mason Smith (80th).
