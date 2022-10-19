Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand ran a 15:43.3 this afternoon to win the Iowa Class 3A state cross country qualifying meet in Washington, Iowa.

The Bobcats placed their five scoring runners within the top 39 to score 63 points at and finish second in the team standings, just three points behind champion Mount Vernon-Lisbon and 46 points clear of third-place Fort Madison.

