FARLEY, Iowa — Sydney Kennedy was one of the area’s most dominant players a season ago.
The Western Dubuque senior is showing no signs of letting up this summer.
Kennedy threw a no-hitter, striking out 11, and she also doubled home two runs as the Bobcats beat Dubuque Senior, 10-0, in six innings in the opener of their doubleheader Thursday at Farley Park.
Kennedy had three more hits, including two doubles, and accounted for three more runs in the second game as the Bobcats completed the sweep, 8-3.
Western Dubuque, which advanced to the regional finals last year and just missed earning the program’s first trip to the state tournament, debuted at No. 8 in the Class 4A rankings on Thursday.
“We want it so bad,” Kennedy said. “The five of us seniors have been playing together for a long time and it helps when everybody wants it. We’ve been working all offseason on hitting and I think it’s shown.
“We just really want one last ride together.”
Western Dubuque improved to 13-1 overall and 11-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference with their fourth consecutive win. The Bobcats’ lone loss this season came to Iowa City High, 5-2, in the second game of their doubleheader on Tuesday.
Senior (6-8, 3-7 MVC) holds a 13-6 advantage over WD dating to the 2009 season, but the Bobcats have won five straight and six of seven over the last four seasons.
Kennedy, one of the Telegraph Herald’s Tri-Players of the Year last season, allowed just five baserunners in the opener — she issued one walk, another batter reached on a dropped third strike, and three Rams reached on errors. She improved to 7-0 while further shrinking her 1.92 earned run average.
She also accomplished the rare feat of striking out four batters in an inning. Rams right fielder Lacey King reached on a dropped third strike leading off the second inning before Kennedy struck out the next three batters, two looking, to end the frame.
“The benefit of having her, we know every game we’re going to have a good performance,” first-year WD coach Rex Massey said. “It makes it easier coaching offense. We just have to get a couple runs and we’re going to have a chance to win the game.
“She’s been very consistent, very steady. She’s worked on a couple pitches this year that I think has made her even more effective than she has been in the past.”
The Bobcats used state championship-caliber speed to take the lead in the next half-inning.
Audrey Biermann — who won titles in four events at this spring’s state track meet — reached on an error with two outs in the second, stole second and scored on Maddie Heiderscheit’s single up the middle.
“That’s one of the secrets we don’t want anybody to know about,” Massey joked. “I usually tell the other coach about the fifth inning of the second game, ‘by the way, she’s fast.’”
The Bobcats tacked on four more runs in the third behind a bloop two-run double from Abigail Kluesner and RBI singles from Meg Besler and Maddie Harris.
Harris tripled past diving center fielder Josie Potts in the fifth to push the lead to 6-0.
Erica Ernzen, Brynn Walters and Sara Horsfield singled to open the bottom of the sixth before Kennedy blasted a two-run double that one-hopped the fence in right. Kluesner reached on a throwing error moments later and Kennedy scampered home from second to end the game early.
Kennedy doubled to the gap in left-center with one out in the first inning of the second game and scored on Besler’s two-out double down the left-field line. Kluesner later scored on a throwing error for a 2-0 lead.
Senior third baseman Emma Link, the Rams’ cleanup hitter, injured her toe on the play and did not return, although Rams coach Kevin Steines was relieved it wasn’t an ankle injury and thought it was possible she would return to the lineup soon.
Kennedy doubled off the fence in center in the third inning and scored on Kluesner’s bloop single over the second baseman.
Hailey Wulfekuhle worked a walk leading off the second, advanced to third as Isabel Ernzen reached on a slug bunt and scored on Sara Horsfield’s fielder’s choice back to the pitcher. Kennedy followed with an RBI single up the middle to push the Bobcats’ lead to 5-0.
King doubled leading off the Rams’ half of the fifth and scored on Sophie Link’s two-out single.
Senior’s Rayghan Hansen temporarily saved a run with a nice diving catch in center, but WD’s Shelby Rice followed with an RBI single to right. Heiderscheit and Harris added run-scoring pinch-hit singles for an 8-1 lead through five.
Senior’s Aubree Steines, who went 3-for-4 in the game, doubled to open the sixth and moved to third as Brynlee Gaherty reached on an error. Ella Johnson’s sacrifice fly brought home one run and Sam McDonald’s double to center brought home another as Senior trimmed the deficit back to five.
Meredith Hoerner retired the final five batters she faced to earn the victory in the second game.
“We hit the ball better the latter part of the second game,” Rams coach Kevin Steines said. “We just struggled to hit the ball the first game. Sydney is an outstanding pitcher.”