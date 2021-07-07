Chandler Houselog delivered three hits in the opener, Carleigh Hodgson had three, including two doubles, in the second game, and Dubuque Hempstead closed the regular season with a sweep of Iowa City Liberty, 4-2 and 2-0, on Tuesday in Iowa City.
Lydia Ettema and Katelyn Hammerand added two hits apiece for Hempstead in the opener. Brooke Hanson also had three hits in the second game as Abby Winter threw a three-hit shutout.
Maquoketa 8, Camanche 0 — At Camanche, Iowa: The Cardinals cruised in their Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinal. Maquoketa evened its record at 18-18 and will play at top-ranked Davenport Assumption in the regional semifinals on Friday.
MFL/Mar-Mac 14, Bellevue 4 — At Monona, Iowa: The Bulldogs beat the Comets in their Iowa Class 2A regional first-round game and advanced to play at Northeast Goose Lake in today’s quarterfinal. Bellevue ended the season 4-26.
Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Central Elkader 4 — At Colesburg, Iowa: The Vikings swung past Elkader and snapped a four-game losing streak in their Iowa Class 1A regional first-round game. Ed-Co improved to 12-27 and will play at Lansing Kee in today’s quarterfinal.
(Monday’s late game)
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-4, Western Dubuque 6-13 — At Farley, Iowa: Abigail Kluesner was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the first game, then added a home run, a double and four RBIs in the second game as the Bobcats split with Prairie. Sara Horsfield, Sydney Kennedy and Audrey Biermann drove in two runs apiece in the second game for Western Dubuque. Kennedy also drove in two runs in the first game.
PREP BASEBALL
(Monday’s late games)
Hempstead 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 8 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kellen Strohmeyer went 4-for-5 with five RBIs, Logan Runde collected four hits, Michael Garrett had three hits, and Dane Schope homered, singled and drove in four runs as the Mustangs completed an MVC doubleheader sweep. Cole Swartz picked up the pitching win. Hempstead won the opener, 7-5.
Western Dubuque 5-3, Iowa City West 2-7 — At Iowa City: West moved to 19-12, while Western Dubuque moved to 16-15 with the MVC split.
Linn-Mar 7-4, Dubuque Senior 2-3 — At Marion, Iowa: Drew Zillig collected two of Senior’s four hits in the opener, while Gavin Guns and Mason Kunkel drove in runs. In the nightcap, the Lions (14-20) pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth to walk-off the Rams (12-21).
Dyersville Beckman 9-11, Williamsburg 7-9 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Owen Huehnergarth went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs, and Luke Schieltz and Nick Offerman added two hits each as the Iowa Class 2A No. 10 Trailblazers (18-14) won the opener of the WaMaC Conference doubleheader. Bryce Boekholder struck out six in earning the win. In the nightcap, Nick Schmidt and Nate Offerman drove in four runs each, and Nick Offerman added three RBIs. Nate Offerman had three hits, and Schmidt and Nick Offerman added two each, and Schmidt earned the mound win with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
West Delaware 2-6, Maquoketa 1-7 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Kyle Cole struck out six and scattered four hits in an eight-inning, complete-game effort for the Hawks in the opener. In the nightcap, Isaac Fettkether, Will Ward and Lukas Meyer had two hits each for West Delaware (15-17), but the Cardinals (18-13) gained the WaMaC split by making the most of 10 hits and scoring twice in the sixth.
Cascade 8-14, Anamosa 6-7 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Cougars (17-9) used a five-run fifth inning in the opener, then held off a late Raiders comeback. Cascade completed the River Valley Conference sweep with another five-run inning and scored in five of the seven innings in the nightcap. Cascade and Camanche share first place in the North Division with 16-3 records.
Bellevue Marquette 13-7, Maquoketa Valley 2-6 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks improved to 13-9 with the Tri-Rivers Conference sweep. Maquoketa Valley fell to 18-7. Marquette used an eight-run third in the opener and a five-run sixth in the nightcap to sweep.
MFL/Mar-Mac 10-4, Clayton Ridge/Central 0-0 — At Monona, Iowa: Max Havlicek and Jacob Schellhorn combined for a five-inning no-hitter in the opener. In the nightcap, Drake Ostrander went 3-for-3 to lead Clayton Ridge/Central (9-19).
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Farley 9, Dubuque Packers 1 — At Dubuque: Brett Harris collected three hits and Derek Hardin homered and singled to support winning pitcher Hunter Westhoff as the Hawks beat Dubuque.
Key West 2, Bellevue 1 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Anthony Ruden struck out 19 hitters on Monday night to lead the Ramblers to the championship game of the Rickardsville Tournament. Key West will face Epworth, an 8-7 winner over Zwingle in the first semifinal, at 8 p.m. tonight in the championship game. The consolation game begins at 6:30.