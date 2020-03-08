BARABOO, Wis. — Marshall has left a bad taste in the mouths of the Platteville’s girls’ basketball team the past two seasons.
After falling to the Cardinals in the WIAA Division 3 sectional final by scores of 78-61 and 78-67, the Hillmen were going to do everything in their power to make sure history did not repeat itself a third time.
Platteville got 19 points from senior Sami Martin and 11 from senior Josie Nies as the Hillmen defeated the Cardinals, 50-34, Saturday afternoon at Baraboo High School, earning their first trip to the state tournament since 1984, when they won the state title.
“Last year after we lost, we wrote the score on a piece of paper and hung it up in coach’s office so we would see it all the time,” Nies said. “We were not going to let them end our season again.”
The top-ranked Hillmen (25-0) held the Cardinals (21-5) to just 34 total points — less than half of what they’ve scored against them the past two seasons — including five second half field goals on 29 percent shooting.
“Nothing was going to stop us today,” Martin said. “We have wanted this for so long. Growing up us seniors would watch the state games on TV at each other’s houses and thought how cool it would be to do that when we were seniors, and now here we are.”
The Hillmen will play Thursday afternoon in a state semifinal at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. The time and opponent will be determined following Sunday’s seeding meeting for the final four teams.
“This is just euphoric,” Platteville head coach Michael Foley said. “I can’t even put it into words how happy I am for these girls. Their work ethic has been unreal, and there’s no one that deserves this more.”
The Hillmen never trailed in the contest, getting out to a 10-5 lead on a 3-pointer from Nies. Marshall would pull to within one at 12-11 on a basket from Sandra Assaba with 9:56 remaining in the first half, but the Hillmen would get the lead back up to nine at the half.
“We watched a lot of film and seen them play a couple of times,” Foley said. “We knew their point guard was not going to shoot the ball and wasn’t a threat, so we let Sami drop down to help in the post against Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel and it really helped our defense.”
Lutz, who is committed to Division 1 UW-Milwaukee, finished the game with 14 a team-high points, while Nickel added 11. Meanwhile, the Hillmen defense forced 11 turnovers in the first half alone.
“Our defense has been our mantra,” Foley said. “These girls are always diving after balls and coming up with steals. They know how to get after it, and that helps create our offense.”
Platteville led 40-26 at the six-minute mark, and the Cardinals began to apply heavy pressure before they were eventually forced to foul. The Hillmen went 6-for-8 from the free throw line over the final five minutes, never allowing the Cardinals to gain any ground.
“I don’t think any of us can still really believe it,” senior Izzy Carroll said. “It’s been our dream for so long that I don’t think it will really hit us until the bus ride home.”
Added senior Courtney Budden: “We’ve been playing together so long, and we all get along so well with one another; that helps immensely.”