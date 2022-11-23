BY JIM LEITNER
One of Dubuque’s longest-running holiday traditions will reach a milestone on Thursday.
Online registration is now open for the 50th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot hosted by the Wahlert High School cross country and track and field teams. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at Wahlert, 2005 Kane St., Dubuque.
A year ago, the event attracted 861 runners for the 2.5-mile race and 133 more for the 5-mile race after organizers canceled the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I certainly understand why they had to cancel the race last year, but, at the same time, I was disappointed it didn’t happen,” Blake Whalen, a Dubuque Senior graduate who trains with Des Moines-based RunAblaze, said after winning the 5-mile race last fall. “It’s one of my favorite races of the year, and I was really excited to have it back.
“It’s a great chance to catch up with old teammates and friends and share old memories. It’s always a lot of fun.”
Dubuque’s Elaina Biechler is the defending female champion in the 5-mile race. The defending 2.5-mile winners are Dalton Martin, of Rock Island, Ill., and Helen Dolan, of St. Paul, Minn.
Participants ages six and older may choose from a 2.5-mile or 5-mile course. The entry fee is $15 and long-sleeved t-shirts are available for $20 through the online registration website. A certificate for a frozen turkey will be awarded to the winner in each age division.
More information and the link for online registration is available at holyfamilydbq.org/turkeytrot. Online registration will remain open until the start of the race. In-person registration and bib/t-shirt pick-up will be held in the Wahlert gymnasium from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 7:30-8:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.
For more information, contact Wahlert cross country/track and field coach Tim Berning at tberning@holyfamilydbq.org or 563-583-9771.
WAHLERT’S WUEBKER ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
For the fifth consecutive season, Wahlert landed a swimmer on the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association’s Senior Scholastic Team. Brooke Wuebker became the 15th athlete in coach Emily Snyder’s 24 years at the helm to earn the honor.
To qualify for the 16-member team, a senior swimmer or diver must be a state meet qualifier in at least one individual event, carry a minimum of a 3.25 unweighted grade point average and score at least 21 on the ACT.
The Senior Scholastic Team debuted in 1997. While Dubuque did not have a representative on the inaugural team, at least one boy or one girl has earned a spot on the teams every year since calendar year 1998.
GANTENBEIN TAKES WINNERS BRACKET OF BIG 10
Andrew Gantenbein won a pair of matches Saturday night at Cherry Lanes to claim the winners’ bracket title in the Eagle Point Software Big 10 bowling tournament. The 2020 champion defeated Devin Eudaley, 719-631, in the semifinals before taking out Josh Oertel, 803-636, in the final to earn a bye into the overall championship on Dec. 3.
Five bowlers remain in the consolation bracket of the 64-man, double-elimination tournament and will square off Saturday. Defending champion Rick Schatzabel meets Eudaley and Cody Beck squares off against Jason Lanser in the 5 p.m. quarterfinals, and the winners play in the 6 p.m. semifinals. The semifinal survivor faces Oertel for the right to advance to the overall final.
WESTERN DUBUQUE WINS SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
The Mississippi Valley Conference named Western Dubuque as the recipient of the Cliff Brees Fall Sportsmanship Award for the Valley Division. The Bobcats won the award for the second time since joining the MVC in 2018.
Cedar Rapids Xavier claimed the honor in the Mississippi Division.
The winners reflect results of sportsmanship ballots summarized by varsity athletic officials for football and volleyball.
