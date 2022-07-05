Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque flip-flopped one final time in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of Class 3A teams.
Wahlert (24-11) jumped one spot to No. 4 in the final poll, while Western Dubuque (25-10) dropped two spots to No. 6. West Delaware, which has been receiving votes for several weeks and cracked the top 10 early in the season, landed at No. 7 and takes a 29-10 record into the final week of the regular season.
Tournament play begins in the two largest classes on Friday.
Wahlert drew the No. 1 seed in Substate 4, which also includes West Delaware. Western Dubuque earned the top seed in Substate 3, which includes a surging Clear Creek-Amana squad that received votes in the final poll.
Dubuque Hempstead (24-1) remained on the cusp of the Class 4A top 10 again this week, receiving votes. The Mustangs received the No. 2 seed in a tough Substate 4, which also includes No. 3 ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-7) and a Cedar Rapids Kennedy (22-13) squad that received votes.
Dubuque Senior will play in Substate 5 with No. 8-ranked Cedar Falls and No. 9 Pleasant Valley, the defending state champion.
Johnston (30-4) remained the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A, while Council Bluffs Lewis Central (28-2) leapfrogged Davenport Assumption (26-6) for the top spot in Class 3A.
(Saturday’s late tournament games)
Edgewood-Colesburg 6, Central City 4 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Cael Funk and Korey Putz had a pair of hits apiece, and Putz drove in two runs in the Iowa Class 1A District 6 quarterfinal. Peyton Gaul struck out five and scattered seven hits in six innings, and Funk earned the save. The Vikings (12-11) advanced to host Janesville (16-7) at 7 p.m. tonight. Janesville routed Clarksville, 15-0.
Lisbon 14, Bellevue 2 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Dawson Weber collected a pair of hits, and Tyler Nemmers and Jackson Mueller drove in runs, but the Comets’ season ended at 1-19 with the Class 1A district loss.
Midland 7, Maquoketa Valley 5 — At Miles, Iowa: The Wildcats, who reached the substate final last season, bowed out at 14-7 with the Class 1A district defeat.
Waukon 11, Clayton Ridge 9 — At Monona, Iowa: Clayton Ridge rallied from an 8-3 deficit with a six-run fourth inning, but Waukon regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. Clayton Ridge bowed out at 5-20 with the Class 2A district defeat.
