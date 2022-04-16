The University of Dubuque baseball team responded quickly late in the game to capture an American Rivers Conference road victory, 5-4, over Central College on Friday in Pella, Iowa.
After Central scored two runs in the seventh to take the lead, 4-3, the Spartans answered with two of thier own in the eighth inning to take the lead for good and move to 15-11 overall and 7-7 A-R-C.
Leadoff hitter Hayden Iacolucci scored two runs and went 4-for-4 at the plate , while Parker Allen went 2-for-4 to lead UD’s 10-hit attack.
Jake Cekander, Cole DeStefanis, Kellen Mitchell, and Colton Pfeifer drove in runs for the Spartans.
Dubuque Hempstead grad Derek Hardin tossed two shutout innings in relief to earn his third save of the year.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Central Methodist 7-6, Clarke 1-3 — At Fayette, Mo.: Daija Bates went 2-for-3 in Game 1 and Izriah Hodson went 3-for-3 in the nightcap, but the Pride (7-29, 1-23 Heart of America Conference) dropped a pair on the road.
BOYS SOCCER
Clayton Ridge 5, New Hampton 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Jace Fassbinder netted two goals and Carson Dudley stopped five shots in net as the Eagles blanked New Hampton to move to 5-2 on the year. Kylar Millard, Jackson Hefel, John Chuyma, and Caden Palmer also scored goals for Clayton Ridge.
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 12, River Ridge/Scales Mound 5 — At Warren, Ill.: Caleb Mammoser went 3-for-4 at the plate and struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings on the mound to lead the WarHawks. Ian Broshous, Drew Mensendike, and Owen Logemann had two hits apiece for Warren/Stockton. Maddox Knauer had two hits to lead RR/SM.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9, Dubuque Senior — At Meyer Courts: Hannah Mozena forced a tiebreaker at No. 5 singles, but the Cougars blanked the Rams.
AUTO RACING
Maquoketa Speedway opener reset to April 23rd — Maquoketa, Iowa: The racing season at the Maquoketa Speedway will have to wait one more week to get underway on the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. The cool wet weather did not allow the race track prep crew enough time to ready the racing surface for competitive racing.
The racing for tonight has been canceled and the season will now get underway next Saturday, April 23.
The Maquoketa Speedway grandstands will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and racing to follow.