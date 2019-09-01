University of Dubuque grad Michael Joseph was cut by the Chicago Bears on Saturday as the team slimmed down to its 53-man roster.
A second-year roster hopeful, Joseph was in the mix with several other young defensive backs hoping to make his first NFL squad. The Bears opted to keep five cornerbacks — Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara, Buster Skrine, Duke Shelley and Kevin Toliver II. Joseph was cut alongside DBs John Franklin III and Clifton Duck.
“It hurts more when you work hard to take the next step and still come up just short of your ultimate goal,” Joseph wrote in an Instagram post shortly before the roster was announced. “But it’s all a part of the process you just keep going and work a little harder. Still grateful and thankful for where I am.”
Joseph was featured prominently in all four of Chicago’s preseason games this month and started three of those games. He finished with 10 combined tackles and three passes defended throughout the preseason.
The Oswego, Ill., native was also heavily featured in his rookie preseason last year. The Bears ultimately cut Joseph and signed him to their practice squad days later.
Joseph could be heading back to Chicago’s reserve team if he manages to clear waivers unsigned by other teams in the NFL. The Bears will assemble a 10-man practice squad after today’s waiver claim deadline.
Chicago turns its attention to Thursday’s season opener. The Bears host the Green Bay Packers in the first game of the NFL season at Soldier Field.