DES MOINES – Did you expect Bellevue players to wait 31 years to return to the Iowa state tournament to only roll over and let the No. 1-ranked undefeated team stomp them out?
No sir, the Comets made Grand View Christian work for everything over 36 hard-fought minutes.
In fact, Bellevue did everything right and probably should have won. But it wasn’t meant to be.
The eighth-seeded Comets played from behind nearly the entire game, then Colby Sieverding lined up and drilled a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 10.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime before a foul with 0.2 seconds remaining in the extra period sent the top-ranked Thunder to the free-throw line to survive in a 64-63 victory in the Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinals on Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I give our kids all the credit,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “They kept responding and fighting and I couldn’t be prouder of them. It’s tough to see them lose it like that, just tough.”
In his final game for the Comets (13-13), Jackson Mueller delivered a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while fellow senior Sieverding closed with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jensen Wedeking, a junior, added a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
“Great feeling to get here,” Mueller said. “Good game, close game, but didn’t end the way we wanted.”
Grand View Christian (25-0) survived to advance to Wednesday’s state semifinals against No. 4 Lake Mills (25-1). The Thunder were led by Josh Baucum’s 14 points, while Caleb Parlee added 13 and Josh Sanderson had 11. Daniel Tobiloba, the 6-foot-11 giant in the paint, added nine points and 19 rebounds for Christian – which averages 83 points per contest, but needed 4 extra minutes to just reach 64 against the Comets.
“We executed our game plan,” Knake said. “It was exactly what we wanted to do. (Manny Hammonds) averages 23 points a game and we held him to eight. (Baucum) had to work hard for his 14. We kept them out of the paint and our guys executed it beautifully. We just couldn’t get a defensive rebound or a loose ball or a free throw when we needed it. We were right there.”