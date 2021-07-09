A capsule look at the Iowa Class 1A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound:
DISTRICT 7
Saturday’s quarterfinals — Clinton Prince of Peace (3-14) at North Linn (30-4), 5 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland (9-15) vs. Bellevue Marquette (13-9) at North Linn, 7 p.m.
Easton Valley (17-9) vs. Wyoming Midland (8-12) at Maquoketa Valley, 5 p.m.; East Buchanan (10-11) at Maquoketa Valley (19-7), 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Quarterfinal winners at North Linn and Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at North Linn, 7 p.m.
Bellevue Marquette offensive leaders — Brady Templeton (sr., .536, 37-for-69, 12 doubles, 28 RBIs, 25 stolen bases), Christian Prull (jr., .439, 29-for-66, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs, 15 stolen bases), Aza Berthel (sr., .421, 24-for-57, 4 doubles, 11 RBIs, 20 walks), Zach Templeton (jr., .338, 26-for-77, 4 doubles, 28 RBIs), Tristan Pfiffner (sr., .293, 17-for-58, 2 doubles, 12 RBIs), Caden Kettmann (fr., .292, 7-for-24, 5 RBIs), Carson Michels (sr., .250, 16-for-64, 2 doubles, 16 RBIs, 16 stolen bases), Aidan Clausen (fr., .220, 9-for-41, 7 RBIs), Cam Templeton (8th, .200, 11-for-55, 14 RBIs).
Bellevue Marquette pitching leaders — Michels (2-2, 3.92 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 30 1/3 innings), Berthel (1-0, 2.92 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 26 1/3 innings), Prull (1-3, 6.77 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 20 2/3 innings), Brady Templeton (4-2, 5.16 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 20 1/3 innings).
Maquoketa Valley offensive leaders — Parker Sternhagen (sr., .545, 42-for-77, 15 doubles, 21 RBIs), Tony Offerman (sr., .456, 41-for-90, 8 doubles, 41 RBIs), T.J. Cook (8th, .425, 34-for-80, 5 doubles, 24 RBIs), Toby Grimm (fr., .377, 26-for-69, 7 RBIs), Preston Roling (jr., .361, 30-for-83, 5 doubles, 17 RBIs), Matthew Schaul (8th, .354, 17-for-48, 9 RBIs), Tim Harmon (.329, 24-for-73, 3 doubles, 12 RBIs), Nathan Beitz (8th, .215, 14-for-65, 13 RBIs).
Maquoketa Valley pitching leaders — Offerman (4-1, 3.44 ERA, 52 strikeouts, 36 2/3 innings), Sternhagen (6-0, 2.81 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 32 1/3 innings), Michael Schaul (3-2, 3.33 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 27 1/3 innings), Beitz (3-0, 1.54 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 27 1/3 innings), Grimm (1-3, 5.60 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 20 innings), Cook (2-0, 3.44 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 18 1/3 innings).
Outlook — North Linn finished No. 2 in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of the season and will be the favorites to advance to the district final. But, the Lynx dropped a 6-2 decision to Marquette on July 1 ... Marquette also swept Maquoketa Valley on Monday to enter the tournament on a three-game winning streak. The Mohawks split a doubleheader with Calamus-Wheatland on June 10. The Mohawks hit .321 as a team and own a 4.96 team ERA. They have outscored opponents, 197-129. … Maquoketa Valley has been a pleasant surprise this season under first-year coach Michael Cook after going just 1-11 in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign. The Wildcats had a 12-game winning streak snapped on Monday, when they dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Marquette. Maquoketa Valley swept East Buchanan, 10-0 and 4-0, on June 24. The Wildcats hit .372 as a team and own a 3.55 team ERA. They have outscored opponents, 207-128 … The winner of District 5 faces the winner of District 6 for a berth in the eight-team state tournament in Carroll. That district includes Lisbon, Columbus, Lone Tree, Wapello, Highland, North Cedar, Hillcrest Academy and English Valleys.
DISTRICT 4
Saturday’s quarterfinals — Edgewood-Colesburg (5-13) at South Winneshiek (21-5), 5 p.m.; Saint Ansgar (19-6) vs. Turkey Valley (6-16) at South Winn, 7 p.m.
Riceville (4-13) at Lansing Kee (28-9), 5 p.m.; Wapsie Valley (15-16) vs. MFL/Mar-Mac (12-17) at Lansing Kee, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Quarterfinal winners at South Winneshiek and Lansing Kee, 7p.m.
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners at Lansing Kee, 7 p.m.
Edgewood-Colesburg offensive leaders — Parker Rochford (sr., .500, 26-for-52, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 6 RBIs), Quintin Hess (sr., .373, 19-for-51, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs), Cael Funk (.318, 21-for-66, 6 doubles, 15 RBIs), Bo Kelzer (soph., .267, 8-for-30), Dawson Bergan (soph., .220, 13-for-59, 7 RBIs), Caden Cole (fr., .175, 11-for-63, 11 RBIs).
Edgewood-Colesburg pitching leaders — Funk (6-2, 1.02 ERA, 88 strikeouts, 48 innings), Peyton Gaul (1-3, 6.78 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 21 2/3 innings).
Outlook — South Winneshiek received votes in the final coaches poll and will be favored to meet Kee in the district final, but Ed-Co always likes its chances with Funk on the mound. Funk struck out 14 in his last outing, a 5-3 win over Midland. Ed-Co hits .237 as a team and has a 5.42 team ERA. The Vikings have been outscored, 180-93, this season. South Winn scored an 11-1, five-inning win over Ed-Co in the only meeting of the season between the two teams.