For the first time in program history, the Loras College women’s basketball team will host the opening rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament.
The two-day tournament opens tonight at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
The Duhawks return to the Big Dance for the first time since 2019-20, when they reached the Sweet 16 only to see the remainder of the tournament cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Tonight’s games — Washington University vs. Trine University, 5:15 p.m.; Loras College vs. Knox College, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Ticket information — $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and adults. There will be no pre-sale. Tickets will be cash-only at the gate.
LORAS DUHAWKS
Location — Dubuque, Iowa
Coach — Justin Heinzen
Record — 23-4
D3hoops.com ranking — No. 15
Conference — American Rivers Conference
How they got here — The Duhawks earned the A-R-C’s automatic berth with a 72-61 victory at regular-season champion Wartburg in the league tournament Saturday.
Trending — Loras is the hottest team in the field with a 10-game winning streak.
Last NCAA berth — 2019-20.
Scoring leaders — Sami Martin 15.6 points per game, Cierra Bachmann 11.6 points per game, Madison Fleckenstein 11.3 points per game.
KNOX PRAIRIE FIRE
Location — Galesburg, Ill.
Coach — Kira Mowen
Record — 22-5
D3hoops.com ranking — Not ranked
Conference — Midwest Conference
How they got here — The Prairie Fire won their first-ever Midwest Conference tournament championship with a 64-61 victory over Ripon on Saturday to claim the league’s automatic bid.
Trending — Knox has won 15 of its last 16. It lost to Ripon in the regular-season finale.
Last NCAA berth — First trip.
Scoring leaders — Kristin Herndon 13.2 points per game, Catessa Duran 10.2 points per game, Kylee Callahan 9.7 points per game, Sarina Dacio 9.4 points per game.
WASHINGTON BEARS
Location — St. Louis
Coach — Randi Henderson
Record — 17-8
D3hoops.com ranking — Receiving votes
Conference — University Athletic Association
How they got here — The Bears received an at-large bid. The UAA does not hold a postseason tournament.
Trending — Washington has lost three of its last four games.
Last NCAA berth — The Bears reached the sectional finals in 2018-19.
Scoring leaders — Maya Arnott 16.9 points per game, Jessica Brooks 15.6 points per game, Sami Matoush 10.2 points per game.
TRINE THUNDER
Location — Angola, Ind.
Coach — Andy Rang
Record — 21-6
D3hoops.com ranking — No. 14
Conference — Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
How they got here — The Thunder received an at-large berth after falling to Hope in the MIAA championship game on Saturday.
Trending — Trine won six straight before falling to Hope in the MIAA final.
Last NCAA berth — The Thunder reached the NCAA semifinals last season.
Scoring leaders — Sidney Wagner 14.8 points per game, Makayla Ardis 12.4 points per game, Sam Underhill 10.7 points per game.
