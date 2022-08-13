IOWA CITY — Spencer Petras gazes across the line of scrimmage and knows he’s in for a battle.
Staring right back at him is perhaps the best defense he will face all season.
Over and over, Petras leads the University of Iowa offense against the immovable object that is the Hawkeyes defense.
It helps to sharpen both units, but especially the offensive side.
“From a quarterback perspective, one of the things they do really well is they disguise their coverage better than any team I’ve played in my last two years, so it forces a quarterback to have really disciplined eyes,” said Petras, the two-year starting quarterback who is competing against Alex Padilla in camp to retain his role. “They’re not going to show you what they’re doing. They’re going to hold it to the last possible second.
“It’s great to go against a defense like that. They have a lot of really good athletes. A lot of good players. So if I’m sloppy with ball placement or timing, they make you pay. And that’s good because it’s the same way in Kinnick Stadium on Saturdays.”
Iowa’s defense ranked 17th in the nation last year, allowing 328.8 yards per game, and was 13th after allowing 19.21 points per game.
The Hawkeyes don’t figure to let up defensively this year.
Reigning Big Ten Conference Defensive Back of the Year Riley Moss flirted with the idea of leaving for the NFL early, but returns to lead an experienced back end of the Iowa defense that figures to be lead by a linebacking corps that includes Jack Campbell, Jestin Jacobs and Seth Benson.
“I think we’re another close-knit group, and that happens naturally being in camp and being around each other so much,” Moss said at Friday’s annual media day. “We have kind of built a culture in that room last year that a lot of these younger guys saw and want to replicate. So that’s kind of our goal and we always played better when we are a close-knit group.”
Petras completed 165 of 288 passes and set career highs with 1,880 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. But, he also threw a career-worst nine interceptions and said on Friday that the offense as a whole was not as good as it could have been.
Padilla started two games last season. He threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Minnesota in his first career start, then completed just 6 of 17 passes for 83 yards and an interception in a victory against Illinois.
“The guys are showing up ready to work every day, and that’s all we can ask for,” offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said of the competition. “It’s a simple position, but difficult to play. What we are asking from the quarterbacks is to show up and do their job as well as they can. In the passing game, secure the snap and get the ball to where it should be. In the run game, secure the snap and get the ball to the ball carrier so he can have a good run.
“We are asking those guys; can you consistently do your job well? There are ups and downs, which is normal, but I see both guys focusing on the things we are asking them to improve on.”
Gavin Williams and Leshun Williams lead a running backs room that will try to replace departed Tyler Goodson, and the offensive line will have a slightly different look after All-American center Tyler Linderbaum was a top-10 draft pick in the spring.
Defensive lineman Zach Van Valkenburg, and defensive backs Jack Koerner, Matt Hankins and Dane Belton are the only starters lost on the defensive unit.
“It’s going to always make you a better player when you face a top-10 defense like that every day,” Gavin Williams said. “Some days the defense is going to win. Sometimes they’re going to shut us down. But it’s not about beating ourselves up, it’s about coming back the next day and attacking them and see how they like it, see what they can change.
“It’s a great competition every day at practice where it’s kind of like a back-and-forth, butting heads, who wants it more. I think that’s a great place for our team, because if we’re competing every day as hard as we can with each other, trying to bring the best out of each other, that’s going to push us forward.”
