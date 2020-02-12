Kiera Holzemer topped 1,000 career points as Cuba City cruised past Fennimore, 54-23, on Tuesday night in Fennimore, Wis.
A 5-foot-8 senior forward, Holzemer is a four-year starter for the Cubans and finished with seven points in the win over the Golden Eagles. Cuba City improved to 15-4 on the year.
Mineral Point 52, Riverdale 35 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Blair Watters scored 15 points to pace the Pointers in the road triumph.
Darlington 45, Southwestern 35 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Brenna McDonald scored a game-high 17 points to power the Redbirds (10-9).
Onalaska Luther 44, Prairie du Chien 39 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Allison Albee scored nine points as the Blackhawks came up short in a defensive affair.
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Waterloo East 37 — At Moody Gym: The Mustangs (11-9) built a 20-point lead in the third quarter and held strong to victory, led by Kaylie Springer’s 12 points and Sydney Paulsen adding 10 points.
Waterloo West 69, Dubuque Senior 49 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Rams (8-12) darted out to a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Class 5A No. 8-ranked Wahawks (16-4) stormed back.
Cedar Falls 53, Dubuque Wahlert 49 — At Wahlert: Mary Kate King scored 12 points and Libby Perry added 10 as the Golden Eagles (7-13) tied the game at 49 late, but allowed the final four points to the Class 5A No. 7-ranked Tigers.
Western Dubuque 50, Linn-Mar 49 — At Marion, Iowa: Maddie Goodman hit a shot at the buzzer to deliver a thrilling MVC road win for the Bobcats (6-14).
Cascade 55, North Fayette Valley 25 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Class 2A top-ranked Cougars (21-0) remained unblemished behind 17 points from Abby Welter, while Nicole McDermott added 14 points.
Bellevue 58, Northeast Goose Lake 46 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Comets (11-9) broke out to an 18-6 lead before pulling away in a game that served as a preview of a Class 2A regional opener next Tuesday.
Bellevue Marquette 42, Anamosa 38 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Class 1A No. 2-ranked Mohawks (20-1) grinded out a win behind Miranda Peters (15 points) and Tori Michel (14).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Dubuque 61, Linn-Mar 53 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats (5-13) picked up the win on Senior Night, led by Dylan Johnson’s 15 points. Payton Quagliano and Calvin Harris — returning to action for the first time this season — added 12 points apiece.
Cedar Falls 72, Dubuque Wahlert 48 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (4-13) dropped their sixth straight game to the Tigers (15-2), whose only losses are to No. 3 Waterloo West.
Center Point-Urbana 55, Dyersville Beckman 39 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Luke Goedken scored 11 points and Mason White added 10 as the Trailblazers (15-5) dropped their second straight game.
Cascade 49, Northeast Goose Lake 36 — At Cascade, Iowa: Alex Aitchison scored 15 points and Michael Trumm added 12 for the Cougars (13-8).
Shullsburg 70, Cassville 30 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Brandon Hoppman scored 21 points as the Miners (10-8) cruised.