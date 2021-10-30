Keelee Leitzen added yet another groundbreaking piece of history to her young cross country resume on Friday morning.
The sophomore led Dubuque Hempstead to the first girls state cross country team championship in program history at windy Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa. A year ago, she became the first Dubuque public school runner to claim an individual state title.
The No. 2-ranked Mustangs, making their eighth straight state appearance, placed three runners in the top 20 en route to 108 points while defeating top-ranked Pleasant Valley by 24 points for the Iowa Class 4A championship. Dubuque Senior finished ninth, while Hempstead took seventh in the boys team competition.
“I can’t say which I like better, because both of them feel amazing,” Leitzen said. “It does not feel real.”
Leitzen finished fifth overall in a 5K time of 18:24.73, and classmate Julia Gehl followed in sixth with an 18:30.20. Brooke O’Brien placed 27th in 19:27.68, followed by Evie Henneberry in 30th in 19:33.29 and Natalie Schlichte in 66th in 20:24.03. In the team race, Leitzen scored four points, Gehl five, O’Brien 20, Henneberry 26 and Schlichte 53. Maddie Digman took 82nd overall and Ellie Hermiston finished 123rd but did not score for the Mustangs.
“We definitely felt we had a chance to win it,” sixth-year head coach Sharon Klein said. “The girls have been showing all season that they were ready to throw their hat in the ring and go for it. I’m super proud of them. They’re bringing a trophy back to Dubuque, and it’s a Mustang trophy.”
Leitzen has been running faster times this fall than she did during her state championship season but entered Friday’s meet ranked No. 11 individually, one slot behind Gehl.
“This whole year was a little stressful, and I put a lot of stress on myself knowing I had a target on my back,” Leitzen said. “But going into the state meet, I didn’t put any pressure on myself. I just wanted to go out and have fun, and the race would take care of itself. My teammates and coaches have been amazing. They’ve given me so much support all season, and that took a lot of the stress away.
“Knowing 4A is just stacked this year, I decided to stay a little behind the (lead) pack but not let them get too far ahead of me,” she said.
Leitzen, Gehl, O’Brien and Digman were Hempstead’s top four scoring runners at state last season, when the Mustangs took seventh. On Friday, Hempstead’s top four runners never fluctuated by more than two spots from their race positions at the 1- and 2-mile marks or the finishing chute.
“That’s pretty much where we won it,” Gehl said. “We went out and stuck with the lead pack and wanted to see what would happen. Everyone held their positions, and it worked out really well.
“That experience of already running at state helped a lot. The four of us knew what to expect ourselves, but we were also able to prepare the other three girls and let them know what to expect. Like, ‘This is the part of the course where we had trouble last year.’ That gave them the confidence that they could do it, too.”
Senior finished ninth in the team race with 184 points, led by Leah Klapatauskas’ 15th overall place 19:13.79. The Rams also scored with Kaitlyn Miller in 19:47.53 for 37th place, Claire Hoyer in 19:48.56 for 38th place, Emily Gorton in 20:12.31 for 57th place and Jayda Gooch in 20:32.20 for 74th. Klapatauskas scored 13 team points, Miller 31, Hoyer 32, Gorton 48 and Gooch 60. Senior’s Emma Chambers placed 122nd but did not score, and Georgia Harms did not finish the race.
West Des Moines Valley’s Addison Dorenkamp won the individual title in 17:55.18.
The Hempstead boys finished seventh behind Derek Leicht, who ran a 5K time of 16:12.89 for 15th place overall. Individual champion Jackson Heidesch ran a 15:24.37 as West Des Moines Dowling claimed the team title with 56 points.
The Mustangs also scored with John Maloney in 16:23.44 for 21st overall, Brady Blean in 16:36.57 for 32nd, Marcus Leitzen in 17:09. 03 for 68th and Johnathan O’Brien in 17:42.32 for 104th. Leicht scored 12 team points, Maloney 15, Blean 25, Leitzen 56 and O’Brien 87. Kyle Duehr took 114th and Caleb Kass finished 123rd, but they did not factor in Hempstead’s team scoring.
Dubuque Senior’s Robert Howes finished 91st in 17:29.66.