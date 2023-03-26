SECOND TEAM
CLAIRE LUEKEN (Dubuque Wahlert, soph., forward) — Lueken was the leading scorer (13.5 ppg) for the Class 3A state quarterfinalist Golden Eagles. She averaged 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and could make an impact anywhere on the floor. Lueken was named to the IGCA 3A all-state second team, IGCA Northeast all-district team and was a first-team MVC Mississippi Division selection.
BROOKE KROGMANN (West Delaware, soph., center) — Krogmann provided the brunt of the Hawks’ offensive force, averaging 16.5 points per contest. She also pulled down 8.4 rebounds and averaged 3.7 blocks. The sophomore was a 4A IGCA all-state selection, named to the 4A Northeast all-district squad and was a first-team WaMaC East all-conference player.
CAMDEN RUSSELL (Shullsburg, jr., guard) — The junior is turning into quite a scoring threat for the Miners, averaging 14.7 points this season and needs just 153 points next year to reach the 1,000-point plateau for her career. Russell was a WBCA all-state honorable mention selection along with Six Rivers West first-team accolades.
TAYLOR BURCHAM (Galena, jr., guard) — A gritty player who fearlessly attacks the rim but is also a sharpshooter from the perimeter. Burcham has a knack for playing her best in clutch moments and has been an integral piece in two straight state semifinal appearances. She made the IBCA all-state third team and was an NUIC West first-teamer.
AUBREY KROYMANN (Maquoketa, fr., forward) — Quite a debut season for the Cardinals’ newcomer. Kroymann averaged 15.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for a young Maquoketa team that turned a lot of heads this year. She was a 4A Northeast all-district selection and landed on the RVC first team.
THIRD TEAM
MOLLY ROLING (Cascade, soph., guard) — Roling took on an increased role this season and didn’t disappoint. The sophomore led the Cougars with 13.4 points per game, grabbed 4.3 rebounds, dished out 3.9 assists and swiped 2.7 steals. She landed on the IGCA 2A Southeast all-district team and was an RVC first-teamer.
CAMDYN KAY (Dubuque Hempstead, jr., guard) — Despite a challenging season for the Mustangs, Kay had the ability to light up the scoreboard on any given night, including a 33-point effort in a postseason opening-round victory. The junior averaged 15.8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Kay was selected to the MVC Valley second team.
SAM MCDONALD (Dubuque Senior, sr. guard) — McDonald was a significant presence offensively for an undersized Rams team that came within one win of their first state berth in 29 years. She closed her career averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds and was selected to the MVC Mississippi Division second team.
ELISE KILBURG (Bellevue Marquette, sr. guard) — The Mohawks’ lone senior was a threat on all ends of the court. Kilburg led the team in scoring (13.7 ppg), averaged 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and swiped 4.3 steals. She was named to the 1A Northeast all-district team and was a first team Tri-Rivers East selection.
KARRINGTON ASP (Western Dubuque, soph. forward) — The sophomore has been a steady presence for WD over the last two seasons and nearly willed her team to state with a postseason surge. Asp averaged 11.7 points, pulled down 6.8 rebounds and garnered MVC Valley Division first-team honors.
FOURTH TEAM
KALESIA DESHAW (Bellevue, sr., guard) — The Comets’ senior had a knack for creating a turnover on defense and spinning into a coast-to-coast basket on the other end. Her 4.7 steals per game proved she was problematic for the opposition. DeShaw averaged 11.8 points, landed on the 2A Southeast all-district team and was an RVC all-conference first-teamer.
JOSIE POTTS (Dubuque Senior, sr. guard) — Potts orchestrated a guard-heavy Senior offense with efficiency and steadiness, combined with an ability to be her team’s go-to option when necessary. She averaged 11 points and 2.5 assists. Potts earned MVC Mississippi Division second-team honors.
REESE OSTERHAUS (Beckman Catholic, jr., guard) — Osterhaus significantly stepped up her game this season and it nearly led to the Trailblazers’ first-ever state berth. The junior averaged 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. She was selected to the 2A Southeast all-district team and RVC all-conference second team.
KAITLYN THOLE (Western Dubuque, soph., forward) — Another core returning piece to an intriguing Bobcats team with a ton of potential. Thole averaged 10.6 points and 8.7 rebounds, and shined the brightest during WD’s postseason run. She was a second-team MVC Valley Division all-conference selection.
MEGAN KREMER (Bellevue Marquette, jr., center) — An absolute force down low. Kremer outmuscled opponents in the post to the tune of 16 rebounds per game. To boot, the junior put up 13 points per game to average a double-double on the season. She was named to the Tri-Rivers East all-conference first team.
