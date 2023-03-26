SECOND TEAM

CLAIRE LUEKEN (Dubuque Wahlert, soph., forward) — Lueken was the leading scorer (13.5 ppg) for the Class 3A state quarterfinalist Golden Eagles. She averaged 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and could make an impact anywhere on the floor. Lueken was named to the IGCA 3A all-state second team, IGCA Northeast all-district team and was a first-team MVC Mississippi Division selection.

