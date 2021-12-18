EPWORTH, Iowa — It seemed like just a matter of time before Dubuque Senior’s Hayden Jacobsmeier fouled out. By the time he did, though, the damage had been done.
Jacobsmeier scored 26 points and his Rams erased a 16-point deficit after three quarters, forced overtime and eventually pulled away in double overtime for a jaw-dropping 66-60 win at Western Dubuque.
“This was a fun game,” said Jacobsmeier, who fouled out with 9 seconds remaining in the second overtime. “That’s all I can say. We had to play as a team to get back into this. WD is a tough environment. They got out to a good start, but we came back and finished strong and got the job done. That’s all that matters.”
The Rams have won two in a row and moved to 3-1 on the year.
The tone was set early as both defenses took center stage in the opening quarter. This rivalry game was going to be a war of attrition.
Senior was scoreless until the 5:21 mark, and WD missed six straight shots in a physical first period.
Midway through the first, there were more combined fouls (7) than total points as WD clung to a 4-2 lead.
Western Dubuque, which fell to 2-4, caught fire in the final 2 minutes of the frame, though, and things got lopsided in a hurry. The Bobcats connected on four straight field goals — three from 3-point land, including Daviyon Gaston’s crowd-energizing swish at the buzzer to put WD up, 15-3, heading to the second quarter.
Senior roared back with a 6-0 run to open the second. But the Rams saw many easy chances go awry inside, and the Bobcats took advantage, keeping the lead near double-digits most of the way before halftime.
The early fouls came back to bite Senior in the third. Rams’ leading scorer Jacob Williams picked up his fourth foul and came out of the game 5 minutes into the half.
WD, meanwhile, capitalized, knocking down six straight free throws, four by Carson Schute, to take its biggest lead of the game, 39-23 into the fourth quarter. Williams, who came in averaging 16 points per game, came back for the start of the fourth and got his first points of the game on a straight-on trey that kick-started a miraculous Senior run.
Jacobsmeier and a smothering full-court press took over from there. He scored 11 points during the fourth and Senior suffocated the Bobcats’ every dribble to force overtime.
Landon Sauser and Jalen Johnson fouled out in regulation for Senior and Williams’ moving screen sent him to the bench seconds into the first OT.
In the first extra frame, WD pulled ahead from the free-throw line. But Senior kept clawing and the teams needed another stanza tied at 55.
Jacobsmeier gave Senior its first lead of the night with a pair of free throws to open the second overtime and the Rams’ pulled away. Jacobsmeier scored eight points in the second overtime, including all six of his free-throw attempts.
Nick Bryant gave WD its first points of the second overtime, and its first field goal since early in the first overtime with less than a minute to play.
Bryant, who led WD with 20 points, scored eight of the Bobcats’ 11 points in the extra periods.