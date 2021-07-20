Western Dubuque will open Iowa Class 4A state tournament play — where teams are seeded based on Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings — today.
Here is a capsule look at the Class 4A tournament, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound:
No. 2 WESTERN DUBUQUE (32-7) vs. No. 7 NORTH POLK (18-14)
Site — Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
Time — 3 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
How they got here — Second-ranked Western Dubuque routed Decorah, 10-1, in the Region 7 semifinals before defeating No. 9-ranked West Delaware, 6-3, in the final. No. 15-ranked North Polk knocked off No. 11 Ballard, 5-0, in the Region 5 semifinals before dispatching No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes, 5-2, in the championship game.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Sara Horsfield (.554, 77 hits, 73 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs, 27 stolen bases); Sydney Kennedy (.508, 66 hits, 29 runs, 28 doubles, 5 home runs, 59 RBIs); Maddie Harris (.421, 45 hits, 20 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 38 RBIs); Brynn Walters (.406, 28 hits, 17 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 8 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Audrey Biermann (.352, 44 hits, 22 runs, 1 double, 14 RBIs, 21 stolen bases); Abigail Kluesner (.347, 43 hits, 29 runs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 42 RBIs); Meg Besler (.307, 39 hits, 28 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 41 RBIs); Maddie Heiderscheit (.282, 22 hits, 19 runs, 1 double, 12 RBIs); Hallie Wilgenbusch (.254, 18 hits, 9 runs, 5 doubles, 11 RBIs); Hailey Wulfekuhle (.254, 18 hits, 22 runs, 13 RBIs).
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Sydney Kennedy (16-5, 1 save, 1.69 ERA, 136 1/3 innings, 184 strikeouts, 34 walks); Meredith Hoerner (16-2, 2.32 ERA, 108 2/3 innings, 140 strikeouts, 40 walks).
North Polk offensive leaders — Ava Husak (.410, 41 hits, 11 runs, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs); Sydney Anderson (.373, 31 hits, 6 runs, 7 doubles, 6 home runs, 14 RBIs); Maya Monk (.370, 20 hits, 11 runs, 3 RBIs); Hannah Foster (.366, 41 hits, 18 runs, 5 doubles, 14 RBIs); Madilyn Simoens (.348, 16 hits, 20 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 6 RBIs, 10 RBIs); Lilli Hintzsche (.333, 33 hits, 15 runs, 8 doubles, 23 RBIs); Hailey Steffen (.326, 28 hits, 14 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 13 RBIs, 11 stolen bases).
North Polk pitching leaders — Ava Husak (12-8, 1.60 ERA, 118 innings, 124 strikeouts, 32 walks); Chloe Dougherty (5-6, 2.99 ERA, 89 innings, 73 strikeouts, 19 walks).
Outlook — Western Dubuque has won three straight and four of five. The Bobcats are making just their second state tournament appearance and first since 2008. Western Dubuque is hitting .364 as a team and has scored 314 runs. North Polk is hitting .314 as a team and has scored 157 runs. The Comets have won five straight games after losing six of seven. The Bobcats’ Sara Horsfield leads the state in hits — five more than second place — and is second in runs. Kennedy leads the state in doubles and is tied for seventh in RBIs. Western Dubuque and North Polk do not have any common opponents. The Comets played three other teams in the 4A state bracket this season, but went 0-6 against top-ranked Winterset, No. 3 ADM and No. 4 Carlisle. Western Dubuque has not faced any of the other teams in the bracket this season. Winterset is the defending state champion, winning the title as the No. 7 seed a year ago. Carlisle, the state runner-up last year, is the only other team from the 2020 4A state tournament to return.