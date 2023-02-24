Dubuque Wahlert will be playing Monday for a trip to the state tournament against a team it has already beaten this season.
The Golden Eagles built a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter of their Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal and then survived two potential game-winning shots in the final 20 seconds to beat Davenport Assumption, 52-51, on Thursday night in Davenport.
Wahlert (13-10) advanced to play Cedar Rapids Xavier in Monday’s substate final in Manchester. The Eagles beat the Saints, 57-52, on Jan. 10.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Western Dubuque 57 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Saints pulled away in the second half to beat the Bobcats in their Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal.
East Dubuque 45, Galena 37 — At Fulton, Ill.: The Warriors upended their biggest rival in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal and advanced to play host Fulton in Saturday’s regional final.
Southwestern 60, Mineral Point 59 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Wildcats stunned the Pointers in their SWAL showdown.
Fennimore 60, Boscobel 28 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles routed the Bulldogs in SWAL action.
Potosi 68, Benton 61 — At Benton, Wis.: The Chieftains hung on for a Six Rivers Conference victory over the Zephyrs.
Highland 69, Cassville 64 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Cardinals held off the Comets for a Six Rivers Conference win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 48, Orangeville 17 — At Polo, Ill.: The Pirates clamped down defensively and routed Orangeville in an Illinois Class 1A sectional final. Galena advanced to play Chicago Hope Academy in the super sectional on Monday in Elgin.
West Fork 56, Maquoketa Valley 37 — At Denver, Iowa: The Warhawks took out the Wildcats in their Iowa Class 1A regional final to earn a trip to next week’s state tournament. Maquoketa Valley ended the season 16-9.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 79, Central 67 — At Pella, Iowa: Declan Ciurlik dropped 23 points, Tyler Bass added 20 and Jared Pearson added 10 as the fourth-seeded Duhawks upset top-seeded Central in the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament. Loras (16-10) will host sixth-seeded Coe, which knocked off second-seeded Dubuque, in the championship game on Saturday. Joshua Van Gorp scored 36 points as the Dutch bowed out at 18-6.
Loras led for all but 18 seconds of clock time and held a 38-29 cushion at the intermission of a game that included 45 fouls.
The Duhawks swept the regular-season series from Coe. They won, 86-79 in overtime, on Nov. 30 at home and smoked the Kohawks, 79-59 on Feb. 1 in Cedar Rapids. A third win would give Loras an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Coe 78, Dubuque 73 — At Stoltz Center: T.J. Schnurr scored 22 points and Dubuque Wahlert grad Cael Schmitt added 20 as the sixth-seeded Kohawks upset second-seeded Dubuque in the A-R-C semifinals. Coe (15-12) will visit fourth-seeded Loras on Saturday in the championship game.
Keegan Zimmerman led Dubuque (19-7) with 18 points, while Cascade, Iowa, native Brock Simon contributed 13 points, Sam Kilburg chipped in 11 and Dylan Anderson had 10. The Spartans led for only 4:20 of game time.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 88, Simpson 54 — At Lillis Court: Cierra Bachmann and Madison Haslow scored 19 points apiece, while Daniella Jarrell and Hannah Thiele chipped in 10 each as the second-seeded Duhawks cruised in the American Rivers Conference tournament semifinals. Platteville, Wis., native Sami Martin led Loras with 12 rebounds, and 10 different Duhawks scored at least one point. Cassie Nash led Simpson (16-11) with 19 points.
Loras (22-4) will visit top-seeded Wartburg (20-5) on Saturday for the league title and an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament. The teams split in the regular season. The Knights won, 63-51, on Jan. 18 in Waverly, and Loras denied Wartburg an undefeated league slate with a 63-55 decision on Saturday.
