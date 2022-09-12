IOWA CITY — You could hear it in Kirk Ferentz’s voice.
Stepping to the microphone in the media room inside Kinnick Stadium, Iowa’s football coach sounded much more downtrodden than after previous losses.
Sure, losing a 10-7 decision to rival Iowa State may have had a lot to do with that, the first time since 2014 that the Hawkeyes haven’t raised the Cy-Hawk Trophy after the annual in-state battle.
Surely more of it had to do with the offensive woes that have plagued the Hawkeyes for more than just the two games this season.
But he wasn’t ready to place all the blame on quarterback Spencer Petras.
“To me, both these games he’s still not getting enough help to really do a fair assessment,” Ferentz said after Saturday’s loss dropped Iowa to 1-1. “He hasn’t been perfect. Nobody has. We have a lot of moving parts right now on offense, and then we’re shorthanded a little bit at a couple positions. We’ll keep working through it and we’ll talk about it tomorrow and see what happens moving forward.”
The Hawkeyes were supposed to be better on offense this year.
Iowa was middle of the pack last season averaging 23.4 points per game, but only nine other teams averaged fewer yards of offense per game (303.7) than the Hawkeyes.
Iowa rode one of the nation’s top defenses and a strong special teams unit to a Big Ten West Division championship last year despite the offensive shortcomings.
Through two games this season, the defense and special teams are every bit as strong, but Iowa is looking like it has to worry much more about gaining bowl eligibility than a return trip to the Big Ten championship game.
Iowa is averaging just 158 yards of offense and seven points through two games. Granted that’s a small sample size, but the evidence has been overwhelming that something isn’t working.
Petras is completing less than 50% of his passes (23-for-51), has thrown for just 201 yards, and has two interceptions and no touchdowns.
Over his last eight games, Petras has thrown nine interceptions and just one touchdown.
Fans have been clamoring for Alex Padilla, or even third-string QB Joey Labas to get a shot.
The players still have Petras’ back, though.
“I feel like he’s commanding the offense pretty well,” tight end Sam LaPorta said. “I think we’re going to keep relying on him and leaning on him for his experience and his leadership on the offense and I think he’s doing a great job. The average fan or the average reporter might (talk bad about) him, but I don’t. I see what he does in practice. I see the work that he puts in.”
The most likely culprit is a couple compounding issues: Iowa’s offensive line has not been getting the same push as in past years — the Hawkeyes are averaging just 1.9 yards per rush — and the receiving corps is down four expected contributors at receiver with Nico Ragaini, Keagan Johnson, Brody Brecht and Diante Vines out.
That’s what Ferentz means when he says Petras isn’t getting enough help (although there is a chance Johnson returns next week).
It’s not one single person holding the Iowa offense back. It’s multiple. Everyone has a hand in the unit’s success or failure.
“We don’t ever point fingers in our building. We win together, we lose together,” defensive tackle Lukas Van Ness said. “Everything that happens out there is not a result of one specific person ... that’s just the nature of the game.”
Ferentz did not commit to Petras as the starter for next week’s non-conference game against Nevada.
The reassessment of the position began on Sunday.
“We’ve been around Spencer three years now, … seen him do a lot of really good things. As a person, as a young man, he’s stellar,” Ferentz said. “He’s got all the attributes you’re looking for, but it’s not going well for him right now. It’s not going well for anybody in the offense quite frankly.
“If making a change is the best thing, then we’ll consider it. If not, then we’ll just keep pushing forward, seeing what we can do.”
No matter who goes under center next weekend, Iowa has to get better.
Otherwise this season will be over a lot sooner than anybody wants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.