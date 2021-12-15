Mac May added another accolade to her UCLA volleyball legacy on Wednesday.
The former Dubuque Wahlert all-state outside hitter earned first-team all-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association a week after making the Pacific South all-regional team.
May, a graduate student, became just the third UCLA player to earn three AVCA All-American nods and the 17th in program history to be awarded to the AVCA first-team honors. She made the second team twice before elevating to the first team in her final season.
Earlier this season, May won her second Pac-12 Player of the Year award after leading the Bruins with 558 kills (4.85 kills per set) and 45 aces (0.39 aces per set). She ended her career as the only Bruins player to rank in the top three in kills (3rd, 2,065) and aces (3rd, 178) and is UCLA’s all-time leader with 510 sets played.
May floored 558 kills and ranked second in the Pac-12 and ninth in the nation in kills per set, leading the conference with 12 20-kill performances. She led the Bruins in kills in 25 of their 31 matches and posted a team-high nine double-doubles. She eclipsed 30 kills twice with 30 at San Diego on Sept. 9 and 39 at Washington State on Oct. 3 for the second-most kills ever in a single-match by a Bruin and most since Natalie Williams set the program record with 43 kills against Hawai’i in Sept. 1991.
May finished her UCLA career leading the Bruins in their last 17 matches, including a match-high 17 kills at a .351 clip at Wisconsin in an NCAA regional semifinal defeat on Dec. 9.