Yan Gomes, Mike Tauchman and Christopher hit solo home runs in a three-run fifth inning that lifted the Chicago Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in spring training baseball Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Gomes also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Jake Slaughter added another solo homer in the ninth for the Cubs, who improved to 10-5 this spring.
Hayden Wesneski struck out four in four innings of hitless ball to pick up his second pitching victory of the spring. Cam Sanders recorded the final four outs for the save. The Dodgers fell to 8-4.
Astros 3, Cardinals 2 — At West Palm Beach, Fla.: Shay Whitcomb drove in Alex McKenna with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to lift Houston. St. Louis’ runs came on a Forrest Whitley wild pitch in the third and Chase Pinder’s RBI double later in the frame. Houston improved to 6-4, while the Cardinals fell to 8-5.
Twins 4, Red Sox 3 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Minnesota (7-6) rallied from a 3-0 deficit with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Ryan Jeffers hit a solo home run and Michael A. Taylor added an RBI single in the fifth, and Jose Miranda added an RBI double and Kyle Farmer drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to right in the sixth. Boston is 9-2.
Padres 6, White Sox 5 — At Peoria, Ariz.: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run double and Matt Carpenter followed with an RBI double during a three-run fifth, and Nerwilian Cedeno added an RBI single in the eighth for the difference-making run for the Padres (8-8). Jake Burger hit a two-run home run in the fourth and a solo shot in the eighth for Chicago (7-6). Oscar Colas pulled the White Sox within a run with a solo homer in the ninth.
Royals 12, Brewers 2 — At Phoenix: Matt Beaty went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and 12 other Royals collected one hit apiece in the blowout win. Kansas City improved to 13-2, while Milwaukee fell to 5-9. Mike Brosseau homered for the Brewers.
