Yan Gomes, Mike Tauchman and Christopher hit solo home runs in a three-run fifth inning that lifted the Chicago Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in spring training baseball Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

Gomes also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Jake Slaughter added another solo homer in the ninth for the Cubs, who improved to 10-5 this spring.

