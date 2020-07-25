Kenny Connors considered his first Dubuque Fighting Saints’ main camp an eye-opening experience.
But, the 2019 camp gave him a good idea of what he needed to do to elevate his game and prepare for a promising future.
The 17-year-old center from Glen Mills, Penn., returned to Mystique Community Ice Center this week and has shown the ability to compete at the United States Hockey League level.
“Last year’s camp showed me what I needed to work on and gave me a pretty good look into the future and the level I wanted to get to,” said Connors, the fifth overall selection in the 2019 USHL Futures Draft. “It gave me a feel for the pace of the game and how crisp things are in the USHL.
“I realized I had to put on a little muscle and, hopefully, grow a little bit to be prepared for the pace and how much more physical it is, compared to what I’m used to. This year, the game doesn’t seem like it’s coming to me quite as fast, and I can slow things down a little more.”
Connors, a 6-foot, 174-pound center tallied 23 goals and 61 points in 51 games for the Mount St. Charles Academy’s 16U squad this season and also skated in four games for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17s. He has already committed to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, a rising power in Hockey East and the NCAA Divison I level.
“Kenny is a really, really good, honest, two-way centerman and the kind of player you need on a winning team, because he’s just so detail oriented,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “He might be the best player outside of the NTDP in that age group.
“We’re really excited about his future here in Dubuque and we’re really fortunate to have him.”
For the first three days of camp, Connors played on Team Fulp with promising goaltender Paxton Geisel — a 6-1, 176-pound native of Estevan, Saskatchewan. Dubuque selected Geisel in the fourth round of this spring’s Futures Draft, which included only players born in 2004.
Geisel has been impressive, too, despite being one of the youngest players in camp.
“I’m actually pretty used to competing against older guys, so it hasn’t been that big of an adjustment being here,” Geisel said. “I’ve been skating in the summer with older guys, and I’ve been to a few other camps with older players. It’s really not that much of an issue.
“The big thing is getting in a routine and staying focused on the game. But, I think it’s gone really well, especially considering I haven’t played a game in so long because everything got shut down because of COVID-19.”
Geisel posted a 2.07 goals against average and .905 save percentage for the Dallas Stars 16U squad this season, his third. The Saints selected two of his teammates — right wing Chase LaPinta and defenseman Colby Woogk — in the second and third rounds of the Futures Draft this spring.
“He’s definitely an NTDP-caliber goalie, but he just doesn’t have an American passport,” Larsson said. “But he’s another goalie we’re really excited about. Between Aidan McCarthy and Hobie Hedquist and Paxton, we know our goaltending is going to be in really good hands for the next few years.”
Geisel has signed a tender to play for St. Cloud in the North American Hockey League this season, if he doesn’t make the Saints’ roster in the fall.
The Saints’ camp concludes this morning with the second of two all-star games. The first took place Friday evening.
As has been the case with the first three days of camp, fans will not be permitted at Mystique for the all-star game due to COVID-19-related restrictions set out by the USHL and local health authorities.
Earlier this month, the USHL announced its intention to begin play on time and play a complete schedule.