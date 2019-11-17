Keaton Heide was 15-for-16 passing with two touchdowns, the defense forced two turnovers and South Dakota State overwhelmed Northern Iowa, 38-7, on Saturday in a battle of top 10 FCS teams in Brookings, S.D.
Dubuque Senior grad Sam Schnee saw his first action of the season for the Panthers and didn’t fail to impress. The redshirt freshman running back carried 18 times for 74 yards and scored his first career touchdown on an 11-yard run with 49 seconds left in the third quarter to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 17-7.
The Jackrabbits were clinging to that lead entering the fourth quarter before breaking the game open. Don Gardner had a 24-yard fumble return after Tolu Ogunrinde’s defensive stop, Cade Johnson had a 20-yard touchdown reception set up by an interception and backup quarterback Kanin Nelson had a 12-yard TD run.
For the ninth-ranked Jackrabbits (8-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference) it was their third straight home game against a ranked opponent but the first they won. They piled up 337 yards of offense; 196 on Heide’s arm. Johnson had six catches for 134 yards.
No. 5-ranked Northern Iowa (7-4, 5-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped. Will McElvain was 12 of 24 for 85 yards with three interceptions.
Dayton 46, Drake 29 — At Des Moines: Jake Chisholm ran for three touchdowns, Jack Cook ran for a pair of touchdowns and Dayton beat Drake.
The Flyers boosted their record to 7-3, 5-2 in the Pioneer Football League and forced a three-way tie for second with the Bulldogs (5-5, 5-2) and Davidson (8-3, 5-2).
Drake took an early two-score lead when Ian Corwin threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Devin Cates and Drew Lauer ran it in from 13 yards. Chisholm’s 9-yard run before the first quarter ended made it 14-7. Lauer added a 9-yard run, and the 2-point conversion made it 22-7.
The turning point came before half when the Bulldogs took a short kickoff and quickly moved into scoring position. Brandon Easterling picked off Corwin at the goal line and returned it the distance to end the half. The 2-point conversion made it 25-22 and the Flyers led the rest of the way.
Corwin threw for 306 yards, two scores and four interceptions.