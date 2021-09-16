Jack Menster was in the end zone early and often Friday night.
The Cascade junior running back scored six rushing touchdowns while adding one receiving score as the Cougars defeated Anamosa, 45-35.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished the game with 22 carries for 237 yards and two receptions for 82 yards. He also added three tackles and one interception on defense.
“Jack’s had a bit of a rough start to the season after tweaking his ankle at our scrimmage against Alburnett,” Cascade head coach Tim Frake said. “He really wanted to get out there and play against Monticello but we didn’t start him. We got him in there eventually and he finished the game with 190 yards. His ankle still wasn’t back to 100 percent though, so we kept him out the following week against Durant.”
When Menster returned to the field Friday, he did so with a vengeance.
“He scored every single one of our touchdowns,” Frake said. “If he touched the ball, he was probably going to score.”
In two games, Menster has accumulated 427 yards and nine touchdowns on 52 carries. During his sophomore season, he finished the year with 1,673 yards, for an average of 8.9 yards per attempt, to go along with 23 touchdowns.
“I feel like I have a better vision of the field after getting so much experience last year,” Menster said. “It’s a big change from playing junior varsity to varsity, but, after last year, I think I adapted to it quickly.”
Menster, who also runs track and plays baseball for the Cougars, said his commitment to the weight room has helped him tremendously.
“I really try to get in there as often as I can,” he said. “Getting bigger, faster and stronger has been part of my success. I also would not be getting any scores without my linemen. They are where the majority of the success comes from.”
Menster is also used on defense when needed.
“We try to use him sparingly, but when we need our best 11 guys on the field, he has to be out there,” Frake said. “Every time he has the ball in his hands, good things happen.”
Menster has been playing football with the same group of guys since the third grade, and that is one of the big reasons his love for the game has continued over the years.
“They are just a fun bunch to be around,” he said. “There’s just something about football that has made me passionate about it for so many years. I hope to be able to continue playing at the collegiate level.”