Ella Vosberg
Cuba City's Ella Vosberg shoots during their game against Denver on Saturday at the Wendy's/MidWestOne Girls Basketball Classic at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center at Loras College.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

Although they are young, there is no shortage of experience on the Cuba City girls basketball team.

The Cubans (6-0) return three starters, including a pair of first-team all-SWAL sophomores in Olivia Olson and Ella Vosberg. The duo combined for 31 points in Saturday’s 66-33 win over Denver in the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Classic at Loras College.

