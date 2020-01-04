EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — No major halftime adjustments needed. No big locker room shakeups necessary.
Despite a slow start and a deficit through two quarters, all the East Dubuque boys needed to do was get back to playing “Warrior basketball.”
A third-quarter shutout of Stockton suits them just fine.
Declan Schemmel scored a game-high 14 points, Trey Culbertson finished with 13, and East Dubuque scored the first 20 points of the second half in a 43-27 win over the Blackhawks on Friday.
It didn’t go exactly how the Warriors pictured it, especially after Stockton took a 17-15 lead into the break. But the victory checks a few boxes: first conference win, play hard defensively and start the new year on a good note.
“We just started out slow. Whenever we start slow, we’ve just got to get it back together in the locker room,” said Schemmel, a junior and the only returning starter from East Dubuque’s super-sectional team last year. “Zero points in the third quarter definitely helps. We were only down 2 (at halftime) and we weren’t playing our best at all. We weren’t scared.”
Stockton (1-5, 0-1 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) used a 9-0 run to take an 11-4 lead early in the second quarter. The Warriors rallied with back-to-back buckets by Culbertson tying the game at 15-apiece, but a layup by Ian Broshous in the closing seconds of the first half gave the Blackhawks a 17-15 lead at the midway point.
That was the last bucket Stockton saw for a while. Culbertson scored two straight layups followed by seven straight points from Schemmel and the Warriors outscored Stockton, 17-0, in the third quarter for a 32-17 lead. Culbertson and ZachSchulting went 3-for-4 on free throws to start the fourth, capping a 20-point East Dubuque swing to essentially put the game away.
Blake Altfillisch’s jumper finally ended Stockton’s drought with 6:16 remaining. By then, the Blackhawks trailed, 35-19, after being held scoreless for nearly 10 full minutes of game time. They’d turned the ball over 10 times in the third quarter alone, and lost the turnover battle, 22-11, in the game.
“I thought our defensive effort in the first half was tremendous. We did a really nice job of knowing where Schemmel was at all times and we did a really good job of identifying him,” said Stockton coach John Hammann. “In the second half, they picked up their defensive intensity and we didn’t respond. That’s basically all it comes down to. ... When you turn the ball over and you give them layups, that’s going to be the difference in the game and it was tonight.”
The Blackhawks came within 39-27 in the final 3 minutes when East Dubuque (9-2, 1-0) stalled with long possessions, forcing Stockton to foul to preserve time. Schulting and Dawson Feyen hit four free throws in the final 2 minutes, bringing the game to its final margin. Both teams pulled their starters shortly after.
Altfillisch led the Blackhawks with seven points off the bench, all coming in the fourth quarter.
This may be a new-look Warriors team. But Friday was a reminder that some things never change.
Defense wins. Coach Eric Miller said to expect East Dubuque to keep grinding out victories through that end of the floor.
“We’re always going to start practice the same way, and that’s that we’re going to stop you on the defensive end,” Miller said. “That’s always going to be our focus.”