The Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge girls track and field team will send five qualifiers to next Friday’s state meet in Charleston, Ill., from a Class 2A sectional meet in Geneseo.
Julia Finazzo qualified first in the 100- and 200-meter dash and second in the long jump. Hailey Heiar placed first in the 3,200 and 1,600, while Riley Finn won the 400 and Brianna Rojemann took second in the discus.
The 4x100 team of Finn, Addison Albrecht, Sadie Fry and Finazzo took the top spot and will also be making the trip.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kellen Strohmeyer went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Michael Garrett and John Cornelius homered as the Mustangs beat the J-Hawks in Game 1. The second game ended after the TH went to press.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8, Dubuque Senior 7 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams outhit Kennedy, 13-9, but dropped the opener of an MVC doubleheader on Braden Hoyer’s walk-off RBI. The second game ended after the TH went to press.
Cuba City 10-10, Iowa-Grant 0-0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Blake Bussan, Max Lucey adn Cooper Johnston had two hits each in Game 1 as the Cubans swept past Iowa-Grant.
(Thursday’s results)
Cascade 5, Durant 4 — At Durant, Iowa: The Cougars pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to improve to 3-2. Kaleb Topping went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Cade Rausch earned the win in relief of Topping.
Iowa City Regina 9, Bellevue 1 — At Iowa City: Regina made the most of just five hits to earn the win. The Comets dropped to 2-3.
Bellevue Marquette 13, Springville 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Brady Templeton went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs; Zach Templeton went 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Aza Berthel struck out six in four innings as the Mohawks improved to 4-1.
Clayton Ridge 23, Postville 0 — At Postville, Iowa: Caden Helle and Evan Schroeder each had three hits and five RBIs as Clayton Ridge earned its first win of the season in seven outings. Hazen Loan also had three hits in Clayton Ridge’s 18-hit attack.
Maquoketa Valley 11, Clinton Prince of Peace 1 — At Delhi, Iowa: Michael Schaul, Tony Offerman and Tim Harmon had three hits apiece to lead the Wildcats (4-2). Eighth-grader T.J. Cook struck out six and allowed six hits in earning the win.
Marion 13-14, Maquoketa 1-4 — At Marion, Iowa: Class 3A No. 3-ranked Marion improved to 7-1 with the WaMaC sweep. Maquoketa fell to 3-3.
Alburnett 19-17, Edgewood-Colesburg 0-2 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Iowa Class 1A seventh-ranked Pirates took the Tri-Rivers Conference sweep with a pair of run-rule outings.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Epworth 7, Bellevue 3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Bryce Hoerner and Dylan Pardoe each homered as Epworth beat Bellevue in the semifinals of the Bellevue Tournament.
Dyersville 10, Worthington 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Cole Klostermann had two hits, including a double, as the Whitehawks blanked the Cardinals.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Senior 8, Clinton 4 — At Clinton, Iowa: Sophie Link, Aubree Steines and Ella Johnson had two hits apiece for the Rams as they earned a road victory.
Potosi/Cassville 11, Platteville 6 — At Potosi, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville erupted with 17 hits, led by Mykaylia Bauer’s 4-for-5 night to defeat Platteville.
Benton/Shullsburg 11, River Ridge 1 —At Benton, Wis.: Layla Alt went 2-for-3 at the dish with a double and a homer and Anna Richardson tossed four stong innings in the circle as Benton/Shullsbug cruised past River Ridge.
(Thursday’s results)
Western Dubuque 8, Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 — At Farley, Iowa: Sara Horsfield went 3-for-4 at the dish, Meg Besler went 2-for-3 with a homer, and Sydney Kennedy added two hits as the Bobcats downed the Saints.
Bellevue Marquette 1-0, Springville 0-12 — At Springville, Iowa: In the opener, Grace Tath was masterful in the circle, allowing just three hits to earn the win. Kaylee Koos and Megan Krenner each doubled to lead the Mohawks.
River Ridge (Wis.) 9, Monticello/New Glarus 7 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: River Ridge coach Todd Breuer reached the 200-victory mark in the game.
Prairie du Chien 10-15, Platteville 1-0 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Blackhawks slugged 25 hits in a doubleheader route of the Hillmen.
Barneveld 7, Benton/Shullsburg 3 —At Benton, Wis.: Jaidyn Strang homered with two RBIs and Layla Alt doubled, but the co-op suffered a loss at home.
GIRLS TENNIS
Senior’s O’Donnell places 6th — At Iowa City: Dubuque Senior’s Riley O’Donnell finished sixth overall on Thursday at the Class 2A state singles tournament. O’Donnell defeated Iowa City West’s Ella De Young by injury default in the consolation semifinals, but then fell for the second time in the tournament to Cedar Falls’ Madison Sagers, 6-1, 6-4, in the fifth-place match.
AUTO RACING
Jackson wins Maquoketa main event — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Missouri racer Tony Jackson Jr. won the 30-lap main event at the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Model Series Tour stop Thursday night at Maquoketa Speedway. Jackson passed Dubuque native Jeremiah Hurst on Lap 19 and slowly pulled away to take the win.
Chris Simpson was second, followed by Hurst, Garrett Alberson and Chad Simpson.
Jeff Larson passed Jeff Aikey with two laps remaining in the Modified feature to take the win. Aikey held on for second over Mike Fryer, Chris Zogg, and Matt Short in that order.
Shane Paris won the SportMod feature, Cyle Hawkins won 4-Stock, and Terry Hirst was first in the Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club vintage late models.