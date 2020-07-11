The United States Hockey League certainly brightened Oliver David’s mood on Friday afternoon.
The league announced its intention to play a full 60-game schedule and start this fall. The announcement came a day after the league’s board of directors reviewed return to play protocols based on the latest COVID-19 information.
“We are eagerly awaiting a firm start date,” said David, who will enter his fourth season as the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ head coach. “Obviously, it’s impossible to plan a season until we have one. That said, discussions have gone in every direction in recent weeks, and the fact that the league stated today its intent to play a full season really lifted the mood.
“We all want hockey, but we need to be safe first and Saints second. I, for one, appreciate the league considering our health so we can actually have hockey. The last thing we want is to start and have to stop again.”
Because of the pandemic, the USHL came to an abrupt halt in mid-March with just less than a month remaining in the regular-season. It also canceled its Clark Cup Playoffs.
The Board of Directors weekly Zoom meetings use information provided by separate USHL committees including the COVID-19 Taskforce, the Scheduling Committee and the Competition Committee. All have separate, specialized focuses to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information for the discussion of the return to play protocol.
“Our Board of Directors meetings have been another great example of how in a time of uncertainty across sports, our clubs are coming together to provide the best opportunity for our players to continue their development in the safest manner possible,” USHL president and commissioner Tom Garrity said in a press release. “Each of our member clubs was represented as we discussed the best way to return to play for the 2020-21 season while ensuring the safety of everyone involved in returning to the ice.”
The USHL recently created a ‘Return to Play’ document, which is updated on a daily basis and features guidance on safety protocols at local, state and national levels. The league takes into consideration recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and has been collaborating with representatives from the National Hockey League and USA Hockey.
The document provides guidelines and recommendations for the safety of players, coaches, staff, billets and fans, as well as ensuring clubs are taking all available precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
“We are all happy the league is aiming to play a full season,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “The situation with COVID-19 might affect the projected start date, but now we have a target date set and we look forward to that.”
The season typically begins in late September or early October.
Larsson said the Saints intend to hold their annual tryout camp July 22-25 at Mystique Community Ice Center. That event typically takes place in early June.