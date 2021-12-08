Stephen Halliday developed into a more dangerous team asset when he decided to become a little less unselfish this offseason.
After committing to shoot the puck more often in the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ main camp this summer, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound center from Glenwood, Md., has already eclipsed his USHL career high in goals and has risen to the top of the league scoring chart. On Tuesday, the USHL named him its forward of the week for the second time this season.
“It wasn’t just a matter of shooting a lot of pucks, I concentrated on where I was shooting them on net,” said Halliday, an Ohio State University recruit who also took pointers from new Saints coach Greg Brown.
“In years past, I wasn’t necessarily shooting to score in practice, but since Brownie’s been here, he’s really harped on shooting to score in every drill, every practice. He always talks about how that will translate to the games, and it has.”
Halliday notched his first USHL hat trick in 173 games played and added a pair of assists to lead the Saints to a 7-3 victory Friday night at Chicago.
“Playing on a line with (Connor) Kurth definitely helps, because we both can shoot and we both can pass,” Halliday said of a line that recently added rookie Mikey Burchill. “We have a pretty good combination going, and we’ll only get better. I think you’re going to see Mikey’s numbers go up quite a bit, too.”
Halliday raised his goal total to 15, two more than his previous best of 13 in 2019-20, and moved him into the top spot on the USHL scoring chart with 32 points in just 20 games. He shares the top spot with Chicago’s Jackson Blake, who has played three more games than Halliday.
“It’s been a good adjustment for him, mentally, to know he can be a shooter,” Brown said. “He has a good enough shot, but his natural instinct was always to make the next play rather than to get pucks to the net. Even if he had a very good chance to shoot, he was still looking to make that extra pass.
“He’s been working hard on his shot, and when you do that, it boosts your self-confidence and you start getting excited about shooting, rather than looking to make the extra pass. It’s rounded out his game, but it’s also made the defense’s job much more difficult. They can’t just take away his next option, they have to try to stop him. It’s beneficial to him and to the team, because he’s more of a double threat now.”
Halliday ranks third on the Saints’ all-time scoring chart in the Tier I era with 38 goals and 118 points in 118 games. Shane Sooth leads with 32 goals and 144 points in 179 games from 2010-13, and Seamus Malone ranks second with 55 goals and 131 points in 163 games.
Halliday began his USHL career with the Central Illinois Flying Aces and posted 10 goals and 34 points in 55 games as a 16-year-old. In four USHL seasons, he has 48 goals and 152 points in 173 games.
Halliday also won the USHL weekly award on Nov. 9.
“It’s obviously pretty cool to get it again, but the biggest thing to come out of this weekend was we won the game in Chicago, because they’ve kind of had our number,” Halliday said. “We would have preferred to sweep them, but at least we got the one.
“Chicago’s game is all about puck possession, which is something we like to do, as well. But we realized we had to play more of our game instead of trying to beat them at their own game. We did that in the first game this weekend, but we got away from that a little in the second game.”