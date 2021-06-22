MONTICELLO, Iowa — Preston Ries wanted to make a little something offensive happen in a game dominated by a combined 32 strikeouts.
His one-out double in the bottom of the 10th sparked Monticello to a 2-1 victory over rival Cascade in the first game of a River Valley Conference doubleheader Monday night.
The Panthers completed the sweep with a 6-1 win in a 59-degree chiller.
After Ries’ double, Cascade intentionally walked Justin Recker, and Ries alertly took third on a wild pitch that stayed within the dirt behind home plate. Ries came across with the winning run on Dylan Roher’s perfectly placed infield roller that went for a base hit.
“I was looking first-pitch fastball, and if I got it, I wanted to do something with it and drive it,” Ries said. “With only one out, having a guy on second put a lot of pressure on their defense.
“It’s always fun to beat Cascade, especially here at home. They’re obviously a big rival of ours, and they always have a good team. It was a fun game to be a part of.”
Ries also earned the pitching win with seven strikeouts in four innings of work after Roher fanned 13 in six innings. Cascade starter Eli Green struck out nine in six innings, and Kaleb Topping added three strikeouts in taking the loss in the game that took 2 hours, 36 minutes. The Panthers outhit Cascade, 7-3.
“We were both just pounding the zone and mixing things up,” Ries said. “We’re a pretty good duo.”
After going down in order the first two innings, the Cougars threatened in the third and fourth but stranded two runners in each frame. They finally broke through in the fifth.
No. 8 hitter Cass Hoffman led off with a walk, and Justin Roling drew a hit batsman while squared around to bunt. Leadoff man Ted Weber reached on an error to load the bases, and Hoffman scored when second baseman Tate Petersen knocked down Jack Menster’s hard-hit grounder and had to settle for the out at first base.
Roher ended the threat with his 10th and 11th strikeouts of the game.
The Panthers scratched out a run in the sixth to tie it. Recker slapped Monticello’s second hit of the game the other way to right field, stole second and took third on Roher’s soft ground out. Dylan Monk slapped a single the other way through a drawn-in right side of the infield to make it 1-1.
In the nightcap, Monticello jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Petersen reached on a dropped-third strike and Recker benefited from a bad hop for a base hit. Roher followed with a two-out double to right-centerfield to drive in both runs.
The Panthers added another run in the third. Ries singled with two outs and came around to score when Recker reached on an error.
Monticello made it 5-0 with a pair in the fourth. Caleb Gillmore singled and Connor Lambert followed with an RBI triple to the right-field corner but injured his leg sliding into third. The second run came across on a dropped-third strike.
The Cougars ended Caleb Sauser’s shutout bid in the fifth. Weber doubled off the left-field fence to open the frame, Eli Green drew a one-out walk and Topping singled sharply up the middle to drive in a run. Sauser fanned the next two to end the threat.
Monticello added insurance in the sixth. No. 9 hitter Tyler Luensman delivered a two-out RBI single.