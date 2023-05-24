Calvin Harris continued to produce offensively, despite handling an inexperienced University of Mississippi pitching staff this spring.
The junior catcher from Western Dubuque High School on Monday earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference accolades from the league’s coaches after the USA Today Sports Network named him to its SEC first team. The Wichita Sports Commission announced Harris as the lone SEC representative among the 13 semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.
Harris hit .321 (67-for-209) and led Ole Miss with 52 runs scored in 54 games. He had a slugging percentage of .579, 121 total bases, 12 home runs, 67 hits and 46 RBI to rank in the top-three on the team in each category.
Recommended for you
On May 6 at Missouri, Harris set two new Ole Miss single-game records and tied a third when he hit four home runs in one game. He had 16 total bases in the game, which was a new program record, and his 10 RBI tied a record set by Charlie Conerly in 1947.
Harris became the first SEC player to ever hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third SEC player to do it in any game. He was also just the fourth player in SEC history to have 16-plus total bases in a single game.
Harris was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and the NCBWA Dick Houser Trophy National Hitter of the Week while also winning the Golden Spikes Performance of the Week Award for his offensive explosion. He is expected to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft this summer.
Ole Miss began the season ranked No. 4 in the country but finished 25-29 overall. A rash of injuries to the pitching staff contributed to a 6.40 team ERA.
The Rebels, who won the first baseball national championship in school history last season, did not qualify for the SEC tournament this week in Hoover, Ala.
Biermann qualifies for NCAA regional — University of Iowa freshman Audrey Biermann, a former Western Dubuque state champion, will participate in the NCAA Track and Field West Regional Preliminaries in Sacramento, Calif., this weekend. Biermann qualified with a 53.06 in the 400 meters and as a member of the 4x400 relay that has posted a 3:35.10.
Kennedy leads DMACC to World Series — Sydney Kennedy, a sophomore who led Western Dubuque to a state softball championship, leads the Des Moines Area Community College pitching staff heading into the National Junior College World Series this week in Spartanburg, S.C.
Kennedy led the Iowa Community College Conference in wins with a 22-4 record and ranks second with a 2.13 earned run average. She has pitched 138 1/3 innings, allowing 62 runs on 106 hits with 223 strikeouts and 51 walks. She ranks second in the conference in strikeouts and is averaging 11.18 strikeouts per seven innings.
Kennedy has also been one of the Bears’ top hitters with a .420 batting average, a .465 on-base percentage and a .621 slugging percentage. She has 71 hits in 169 at bats, including 16 doubles, six home runs and 52 RBIs.
No. 17-ranked DMACC (49-10) recently won its ninth straight regional championship. The Bears opened World Series play Tuesday against Rock Valley Community College.
Perrenoud World Series-bound — Casey Perrenoud, a second-year sophomore who prepped at Western Dubuque, will pitch in the NJCAA baseball World Series, which runs May 27 through June 3 at Enid, Okla. The Blackhawks advanced by defeating Williston State, 3-2, on Saturday in Burlington, Iowa. They drew the No. 6 seed and will play third-seeded East Central (Mississippi) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first round.
Perrenoud, who has committed to Eastern Illinois University, has gone 10-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 74 innings of work over 12 appearances, all starts. He has pitched five complete games while issuing just 17 walks all season.
Cole Smith, a sophomore from Dubuque Senior who earned an NJCAA Gold Glove Award last season, missed nearly the entire Southeastern season due to a back injury.
Fenwick returns to UD — The University of Dubuque recently named Chad Fenwick as the director of men’s and women’s tennis. He returns to his alma mater after leading crosstown rival Loras College since 2015. Fenwick coached at UD from 2000-02. He also coached at Ashford University and Upper Iowa University.
UW-Platteville freshman all-region — University of Wisconsin-Platteville freshman third baseman Freshman Melissa Dietz earned a spot on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III Region VIII First Team on Friday. The Reedsburg, Wis., native finished second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in batting average (.469), on-base percentage (.523), and slugging percentage (.857). She also had eight home runs, 12 doubles and 25 RBIs.
Loras College’s Grace Houghton landed second-team all Region VIII accolades as a designated player/utility player. The Marengo, Ill., native hit .369 with a .640 slugging percentage and tallied 41 hits, 37 RBIs, six doubles, eight home runs, and 71 total bases, all of which led the Duhawks.