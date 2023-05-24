Mississippi Baseball
Ole Miss’s Calvin Harris earned all-Southeastern Conference this season. He has also been named a semifinalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

 Doug Murray The Associated Press

Calvin Harris continued to produce offensively, despite handling an inexperienced University of Mississippi pitching staff this spring.

The junior catcher from Western Dubuque High School on Monday earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference accolades from the league’s coaches after the USA Today Sports Network named him to its SEC first team. The Wichita Sports Commission announced Harris as the lone SEC representative among the 13 semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

