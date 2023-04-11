Lucas Lendowsky had himself a day.
Lendowsky struck out 15 over 5 2/3 innings and homered to lead Fennimore to a 6-1 victory over Wisconsin Heights on Monday in Fennimore, Wis.
Lendowsky allowed three hits and walked two. He also drove in two runs at the plate.
Konner Swatek went 3-for-3 with a double and Ethan Scheckler added a pair of singles for the Golden Eagles (4-0).
East Dubuque 20, Orangeville 5 (4 innings) — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Bradin Lee earned the victory and tripled and drove in three runs, Colin Sutter added three hits and two RBIs, and Spencer Sindahl drove in three runs as the Warriors (7-2, 2-0 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) bounced back from a pair of weekend losses.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 15, Shullsburg/Benton 5 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Landis Langmore and Damon Dittmar drove in two runs apiece, and Charlie Wiegel, Dylan Diehl, Camden Flack, Derek Distler, Joe Winter, Mason Smith and Jacob Duerr also drove in runs as River Ridge/Scales Mound (8-2) beat Shullsburg/Benton.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cuba City 11, Iowa-Grant 1 (6 innings) — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella Vosberg had a two-run double, Summer Rogers drove in three runs and Josie Kruser and Brooklyn Droessler each had an RBI double among their two hits as the Cubans (5-1, 3-0 SWAL) routed the Panthers.
Mineral Point 18, Southwestern 3 (6 innings) — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Alana Splinter homered and singled, but the Wildcats lost to the Pointers.
Boscobel 9, Darlington 3 — At Darlington, Wis.: Chance Lange went 2-for-3 for the Redbirds, who were limited to four singles in a loss to Boscobel.
Monroe 5, Platteville 4 (8 innings) — At Platteville, Wis.: Seven different Hillmen collected a hit and Delaney Johnson scattered five hits over eight innings, but Monroe earned the win in extra innings.
Orangeville 11, East Dubuque 2 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Isabel Stewart went 2-for-3 and scored a run, but the Warriors couldn’t get much going in a loss to Orangeville.
Morrison 8, Galena 0 — At Morrison, Ill.: The Pirates were held to just two singles as they dropped a non-conference game against Morrison.
Warren/Stockton 11, West Carroll 4 — At Thomson, Ill.: Elaina Martin continued her hot streak with five RBIs as the WarHawks defeated the Thunder.
BOYS SOCCER
Linn-Mar 1, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Dalzell Field: The Rams lost a narrow decision to the Lions for their first loss of the season.
Iowa City Regina 9, Bellevue 0 — At Iowa City: The Regals rolled past the Comets in River Valley Conference play.
West Liberty 10, Cascade 0 — At West Liberty, Iowa: The Comets routed the Cougars for a River Valley Conference victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Cougars scored a goal in each half to knock off the Golden Eagles.
Iowa City Regina 4, Bellevue 2 — At Iowa City: Natalie Gahan scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Regals over the Comets.
BOYS TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 8, Iowa City High 1 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Charlie Curtis, Gabe Intriligator, Bock Mueller, Jake Evans and Chase Miller won singles matches as the Golden Eagles (1-1) beat the Little Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8, Dubuque Hempstead 1 — At Roos Courts: Jake Althaus won, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 1 singles for the Mustangs’ lone victory against the J-Hawks.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6, Dubuque Hempstead 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Noor Kassas and Grace Kolker won singles matches and then teamed up for a win at No. 3 doubles in the Mustangs’ loss to the J-Hawks.
