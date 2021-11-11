Five state champions highlight the annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Cross Country Team.
Kayci Martensen, of Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton, claimed the Wisconsin Division 2 individual state title for the third straight season. And Keelee Leitzen, Julia Gehl, Brooke O’Brien and Evie Henneberry earned spots on the TH squad after leading Iowa Class 4A Dubuque Hempstead to the first state championship in program history.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections and their 5K times at the state meets:
Holly Beauchamp — Bellevue Marquette’s senior finished 14th in the Class 1A state meet in Fort Dodge with a 20:12.37. A week earlier, she ran fifth at the Clayton Ridge state qualifying meet.
Lilly Boge — The senior ran a 19:30.95 to finish 10th overall and lead Western Dubuque to a fourth-place team finish in the Class 3A state meet in Forth Dodge. She also ran second in the Decorah state qualifying meet. Boge earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference.
Bridee Burks — The Idaho State University basketball recruit finished 20th overall in 20:35.2 in leading Lancaster to a sixth-place team finish in the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet. She placed third in the Albany Sectional.
Julia Gehl — A sophomore, she ran an 18:30.20 to place sixth overall as Hempstead’s second scoring runner in Fort Dodge. Gehl won the state qualifying meet at Cedar Rapids Kennedy the previous week. Gehl was the MVC’s Valley Division athlete of the year.
Evie Henneberry — The freshman ran a 19:33.29 to place 30th overall as Hempstead’s No. 4 scorer at state. The previous week, she placed fifth at the state qualifier hosted by Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Henneberry earned first-team all-MVC.
Nora Jillson — The freshman ran a 19:55.0 to finish sixth overall and lead Boscobel to the Wisconsin Division 3 team championship in Wisconsin Rapids. She also won the Albany Sectional title in leading the Bulldogs to the team title.
Leah Klapatauskas — The sophomore placed 15th overall in leading a young Dubuque Senior squad to a ninth-place finish at the state meet. She finished seventh at the Cedar Rapids Kennedy state qualifying meet. Klapatausaks earned first-team all-MVC.
Alyssa Klein — Western Dubuque’s sophomore finished 14th overall in Class 3A with a 19:36.07. A week earlier she won the Decorah state qualifying meet in leading the Bobcats to the team championship. Klein earned first-team all-MVC.
Aleya Kliesner — The sophomore ran 20:28.4 to finish 16th overall as the No. 2 scorer for Wisconsin Division 3 state champion Boscobel. She finished fifth in helping the Bulldogs to the Albany Sectional title.
Maria Kruse — The sophomore ran a 20:12.52 to finish 22nd overall and lead Dyersville Beckman to a ninth-place team finish in Class 2A at Fort Dodge. A week earlier she placed third in the Anamosa state qualifying meet to lead the Trailblazers to their first state meet appearance in 25 years.
Keelee Leitzen — The Hempstead sophomore finished fifth overall in 18:24.73 a year after becoming the first Dubuque public school girl to win an individual state title. She finished second at the state qualifying meet hosted by Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Leitzen earned first-team all-MVC.
Kayci Martensen — The Iowa State University signee wrapped up her prep cross country career with her third straight Wisconsin Division 2 state title. She ran an 18:10.0 in Wisconsin Rapids for the title. A week earlier at Prairie du Chien, Martensen claimed her fourth straight sectional title.
Ellie Meyer — The senior ran a 19:36.76 to place 15th overall and lead Dubuque Wahlert to a 14th-place team finish in Class 3A at Fort Dodge. Meyer also placed third at the Decorah state qualifying meet. She earned second-team all-MVC.
Brooke O’Brien — Hempstead’s No. 3 scorer at state, the junior ran a 19:27.68 to place 23rd overall. She completed a 1-2-3 finish behind Gehl and Leitzen at the Cedar Rapids Kennedy state qualifying meet. O’Brien earned first-team all-MVC.
Mallory Olmstead — The sophomore finished 11th overall in 20:09.98 in leading Lancaster to a sixth-place finish in the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet. She also ran second at the Albany Sectional meet.
Ellie Robinson — The freshman ran 18:52.9 to finish fourth overall and lead Dodgeville/Mineral Point to the Wisconsin Division 2 team title. She placed second at the Prairie du Chien Sectional.
Annie Robinson — The twin sister of Ellie Robinson, she placed seventh overall in 19:22.1 for the state champion Dodgeville/Mineral Point squad. She took third at the Prairie du Chien Sectional.
HONORABLE MENTION
Audrey Biermann (Western Dubuque), Abri Brown (Boscobel), Avery Brown (Boscobel), Samantha Callahan (East Dubuque), Skyler Carlin (Boscobel), Addison Christopher (Dodgeville/Mineral Point), Hope Connolly (Iowa-Grant), Anna Conlin (Cascade), Maddie Digman (Dubuque Hempstead), Leah Digmann (Western Dubuque), Lilah Glasbrenner (Boscobel), Emily Gorton (Dubuque Senior), Jayda Gooch (Dubuque Senior), Isabella Graber (Western Dubuque), Georgia Harms (Dubuque Senior), Ellie Hermiston (Dubuque Hempstead), Grace Hingtgen (Bellevue), Claire Hoyer (Dubuque Senior), Ally Ihm (Cassville), Abby Knepper (Dyersville Beckman), Ellie Kirby (Dubuque Wahlert), Kaylee Koos (Bellevue Marquette), Hanna Martensen (Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton), Julia Mertz (Dyersville Beckman), Allyson Meyers (Darlington), Kaitlyn Miller (Dubuque Senior), Anna Murphy (Lancaster), Tannah Radloff (Prairie du Chien), Madelyn Reiter (Dyersville Beckman), Raquel Reuter (Darlington), Emma Rooney (Platteville), Natalie Schlichte (Dubuque Hempstead), Liliah Takes (Dubuque Wahlert), Julia Thompson (Dodgeville/Mineral Point), Grace Wersal (Dodgeville/Mineral Point), Gabby Williamson (Bellevue), Ella Woodworth (Shullsburg/Belmont).