Dubuque Wahlert was down but never quit, and in the end, was right there with a chance to win.
This should prove valuable come playoff time.
Ben Freed scored 18 points, Duke Faley added 17 and Carson Cummer recovered from a bloody nose to score all 16 of his points in the second half, but the Golden Eagles couldn’t complete the rally in a 70-59 setback to Class 4A No. 4-ranked Cedar Falls on Tuesday night at Wahlert High School.
“Our game plan was to play like we were gonna win, not just play them close,” said Cummer, a senior guard who just returned from missing action with a broken hand. “That’s what we did, and even though it didn’t turn out like we wanted, we still played hard.”
Trey Campbell scored a game-high 25 points for the Tigers (14-2, 11-1 Mississippi Valley Conference), and the senior guard’s play was huge down the stretch when the Eagles (11-6, 6-5) made things mighty interesting in the fourth quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game, obviously, and a good one to get us ready for the postseason,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “I told the guys all week we were playing to win. We thought we could win, and then we were thrown a curveball there with the bloody nose with Carson. He couldn’t play almost the whole first half, and you could see what a different team we were in the second half with him on the court.”
Just before the game was about to tip-off, Cummer’s nose inexplicably started bleeding, and that took him out of the contest until there was less than 90 seconds left in the first half. In his absence, the Tigers surged ahead with a 33-16 lead at the break.
“It just would not stop,” Cummer said. “I couldn’t play because blood would have been everywhere.”
Cummer scored nine points in the third quarter, sparking a 7-0 run before grabbing a steal and laying it in to cut the deficit to 43-35 with 2:26 left in the period. A trey by Carter Juhl kept Cedar Falls ahead by a 48-38 count heading to the fourth.
“We feed off his energy out there,” English said of Cummer. “Maybe with a little good luck, it could have been a different outcome. But I’m proud of our guys in the second half. To fight back from being down like that, do it on the defensive end, and make them fight down the stretch, that’s great. But against elite teams we have to play a full four quarters.”
When Cedar Falls opened the final period on a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 54-38, the Eagles responded with a 10-0 run. Cummer completed a three-point play, Freed canned a 3, and then Cummer scored on consecutive drives to pull within 54-48 with less than 5 minutes to play.
On two occasions in the final minutes, Wahlert cut the lead to five, but the Tigers were simply too talented to let the game slip away. However, playing a highly-ranked 4A team to the wire could be a good sign for the 3A Eagles with the playoffs around the corner.
“Each of these next games will prepare us for the bigger picture and the road ahead,” Cummer said. “Even though we lost, we still learned something valuable today and know that we’re a good team.”