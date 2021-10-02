Tyler Lang got an up-close glimpse of the Dubuque Wahlert softball program’s heydays.
He’s also had an intimate look into the program during its struggles last season.
He believes he’s the right person to lead the program to its full potential.
Lang, a former Dubuque Senior baseball player who also serves as Wahlert’s head sophomore football coach, was hired as the Golden Eagles’ next varsity softball coach this week. He has been involved with the softball, including at the youth level, the last two years.
“I think he’s going to do a great job. I think he really fits what we’re looking for right now,” said Wahlert athletic director Tom English, who emphasized Lang’s familiarity with the players as an asset. “That’s kind of what we need to do to get our program where we want it. We have to start from the ground up and I think being a guy who’s real familiar with the youth program and being a guy who’s got a lot of coaching experience, not necessarily in softball, I think he brings a lot to the table, knows how to work with kids and I’m really excited about what he has to offer.”
Lang’ sister, Sam, was a junior on Senior’s softball team in 2009 -- when Wahlert made its first and only appearance in the state softball tournament.
“I’m just ready to get it going back in the right direction,” Lang said. “I want to get it back to the late 2000s, the Sam Reimer days, and get it back to being Wahlert softball and trying to get it to be a powerhouse.”
There have been a lot of lean years in between, with only two winning campaigns in the 12 seasons that followed that state appearance.
Wahlert posted a 22-20 record in 2019, its only season above .500 since 2010, and won 11 of 24 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The Eagles were expected to continue their ascension last season before a mass exodus among returning players. Wahlert had just one junior and two sophomores on a roster comprised mostly of freshmen and eighth-graders and went 2-30.
Coach Ashley Cullen stepped down during the offseason, English said.
“I’m aware of our youth, but there is a lot of talent there,” Lang said. “Early on I’m not going to measure success by wins and losses, it’s going to be measured by improvement, and that’s from rep to rep, day by day, game to game.”
The first step for Lang will be making sure those growing pains from 2020 become lessons learned for the future.
“It’s just building up the confidence in our young girls,” he said. “I have the most respect for our girls and what they went through last year. Their resiliency is next to none, the way they continued to battle throughout the year.
“The big thing is just getting them to improve day to day and believe, as young as they are, that they can win in the MVC.”