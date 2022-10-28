From the mile marker forward, the Dyersville Beckman Catholic girls cross country team kept picking off the runners left and right.
All seven of the Trailblazers improved on their placing down the stretch, which led to a fourth-place team performance in the Iowa Class 2A state meet on Friday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Julia Mertz led Beckman with a 10th-place 5K run of 19:45.9 and improved six places from the mile marker to the 2-mile marker and another two slots at the finish. Madelyn Reiter ran a 20:24 to finish 27th, 16 spots better than her mile placing, and Abby Knepper improved one spot to 43rd with a 20:53.
Maria Kruse made the biggest jump of all, going from 102nd at the mile marker to 54th in 21:02 at the finish line. Maria Dudzik rounded out Beckman’s scoring with a 21:46 for 93rd place, an improvement of 15 spots from the mile marker.
Ellie Recker (24:57) and Jordan Thier (25:47) did not contribute to the team tally, but Recker moved up four spots to take 132nd, and Thier improved three spots to take 136th.
Wellman Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostettler won the individual title in 18:41. Van Meter took the team title with 111 points, followed by Williamsburg (113), Monticello (145), Beckman (154) and Mid-Prairie (157).
