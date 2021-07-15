Cascade and West Delaware each brought home plenty of recognition with the release of the River Valley Conference baseball and softball teams, and the WaMaC Conference East Division softball team, on Wednesday.
For RVC baseball, the Cougars landed catcher Cade Rausch, pitcher Eli Green, outfielder Jack Menster and utility player Mason Otting on the Elite Team. Pitcher Jack Carr made the first team, while Cascade’s Ted Weber and Bellevue’s Jensen Wedeking were honorable mention.
Cascade infielder Devin Simon earned Elite Team on the RVC softball squads. First-team honors for the Cougars went to infielder Shannon Morris, outfielder Claudia Noonan and utility player Sam Frasher. Cascade’s Julia Ludwig and Bellevue’s Morgan Meyer earned honorable mention.
For WaMaC softball, West Delaware’s Ella Koloc and Alivia Schulte earned first team, while Erin Mullen, Eve Wedewer and Mia Peyton made second team.
Maquoketa’s Jenna Wiebenga made the first team, and Tenley Cavanagh landed second team along with Dyersville Beckman’s Shea Steffen.
PREP BASEBALL
(Tuesday’s late games)
Maquoketa Valley 3, Easton Valley 0 — At Delhi, Iowa: Parker Sternhagen struck out eight in six innings of three-hit ball, and Michael Schaul pitched the seventh to earn the save as the Wildcats (21-7) won the Class 1A District 5 semifinal to earn a date with North Linn (34-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Coggan, Iowa. Preston Roling had a pair of hits, and eighth-grader T.J. Cook drove in a pair of runs to lead Maquoketa Valley.
North Linn 12, Bellevue Marquette 5 — At Coggan, Iowa: The Mohawks touched North Linn ace Austin Hilmer for five earned runs on five hits and three walks in five innings, but the Lynx won the rubber match between Tri-Rivers Conference rivals after a doubleheader split late in the regular season. Trey McEnany and Corbin Woods homered for North Linn. Marquette bowed out at 14-10.
Davenport North 3, Maquoketa 1 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals (19-15) lost their regular-season finale and travel to Decorah (27-5) in the opening round of the Class 3A postseason series.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Farley 8, Rickardsville 5 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Andy Seabrooke went 2-for-4 with a double and home run, Aaron Wulfekuhle had a pair of hits, and Brian Miller, Derek Hardin and Jayden Siegert also went deep for the Hawks in support of winning pitcher Aaron Saeugling.
Dubuque Budweisers 3, Key West 2 — Matt Jeter scattered four hits in the complete-game victory and also went 2-for-3 with a run scored. The Budweisers outhit the Ramblers, 11-4.