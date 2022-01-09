Clarke and MidAmerica Nazarene have built a pretty interesting rivalry since last season.
The Pioneers defeated the Pride last year in conference play, before Clarke returned the favor in the Heart of America Athletic Conference championship game, and then again in the Sweet 16 of the NAIA national tournament to end MidAmerica Nazarene’s season.
The newly-formed rivals carried that intensity into the Kehl Center on Saturday afternoon in a chippy, fast-paced affair.
The Pioneers battled back several times, but the No.15-ranked Pride won their 13th-straight contest and withstood every punch to claim a 69-61 hard-earned victory.
“They’ve been somebody because of personnel they match up with us really well,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “It usually comes down to the last few possessions and how well we execute. We had to grit it out on defense, and that’s something we did today when they were able to go on a few runs.”
The teams traded baskets early on in the first quarter to an 8-8 tie. That’s when the Pride turned up the pace.
Bellevue, Iowa native Giana Michels’ bucket sparked a huge Clarke rally and a lead — one they had to cling to tightly — but would never relinquish
Buckets from six different Pride players charged a 15-2 run and gave Clarke a 23-10 advantage just past the 4-minute mark of the opening quarter.
Cascade grad Nicole McDermott matched Michels with four points during the run, as the Pride opened up a 29-15 lead after 10 minutes.
MidAmerica Nazarene opened the second quarter on an early 9-0 run to get within seven at 29-22. The Pride’s first-quarter momentum didn’t translate to the second, missing their first five shots attempted.
With a ramped-up defense and a stone-cold Pride offense, the Pioneers outscored the Pride, 16-7, during the second stanza to trail by just five at the half, 36-31. Clarke shot just 18% from the field in the second, compared to 68% in the first quarter.
Seven members for Clarke recorded baskets going into the break, led by McDermott’s 10 points.
“It helps that at the beginning of the game we did have a big enough lead that when they did go on that run, we only scored seven points in the second and that put us in a really tough spot,” Boyd said. Being able to bounce back from that — we couldn’t buy a field goal — we had to adjust, we went to a zone and became more active in the post.”
Clarke (16-2, 7-0 Heart) began the second half in nearly the same fashion as the first quarter, scoring 11 of the first 13 points to bust out to a 47-33 advantage.
Tina Ubl scored eight points during the run, including back-to-back 3-pointers to gain the 14-point advantage.
But, reminiscent of the second quarter, MidAmerica Nazarene also had plenty of gas in the tank. The visitors immediately answered Clarke’s rally with a 13-2 response of their own to close the gap to 49-46.
Behind Ubl’s 11 third-quarter points and another mini 6-0 run, the Pride took a 57-51 advantage into the final 10 minutes.
“When we came out of the locker room, I had a positive mindset,” Ubl said. “Coach told me to be more aggressive, and I just went out there, played hard and got to the basket.”
The Pioneers got as close as six points in the fourth quarter, but as they did all game, the Pride absorbed the punch one last time and perserved a lead they held since the game’s opening minutes.
“It’s always been a close game with them,” said Ubl, a senior, who recalled beating the Pioneers on a buzzer-beater her freshman season. “We just really wanted to come in tonight and beat them a little more than we did in the past, and that’s what we’ve been able to do lately.”
Ubl led the Pride with 22 points, with McDermott and Michels contributing 12 apiece.